Dabur addresses backlash stirred by Fem Karva Chauth campaign
The 2021 Karva Chauth campaign by the skincare brand FEM from the house of Dabur garnered plenty of backlash along with some admiration; the parent company has released a statement confronting the flak. Here’s a quick timeline of all that transpired.
The Karva Chauth campaign by FEM seems to have hurt the religious sentiments of some viewers who expressed their disdain on Twitter. The primary reason for the strong negative reaction revolves around altering traditions of the particular festival and also some viewers opposing the progressive storyline in an allegedly regressive set-up.
The advert is weaved around a same-sex couple who fast for each other and enacts the customs of Karva Chauth. While few viewers also expressed appreciation of the inclusivity, most viewers mentioned such traditions wouldn’t be altered on any other religion’s festival, along with other groups that highlighted they perceive the festival to be essentially patriarchal, making the set up unsuitable for the couple.
Soon #BoycottDabur was trending on Twitter, resulting in the company taking an action and confronting the situation.
The parent company Dabur released a statement underlining their company values and how the values are inscribed in the campaigns. The brand further explained their intention and apologized to have hurt any sentiments.
While it garnered ample negative reactions, the campaign received umpteen of organic media coverage and more consumer attention than most of FEM’s previous campaigns.
The campaign has now been retracted from all social media platforms.