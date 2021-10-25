Dabur addresses backlash stirred by Fem Karva Chauth campaign

The 2021 Karva Chauth campaign by the skincare brand FEM from the house of Dabur garnered plenty of backlash along with some admiration; the parent company has released a statement confronting the flak. Here’s a quick timeline of all that transpired.

The Karva Chauth campaign by FEM seems to have hurt the religious sentiments of some viewers who expressed their disdain on Twitter. The primary reason for the strong negative reaction revolves around altering traditions of the particular festival and also some viewers opposing the progressive storyline in an allegedly regressive set-up.

The advert is weaved around a same-sex couple who fast for each other and enacts the customs of Karva Chauth. While few viewers also expressed appreciation of the inclusivity, most viewers mentioned such traditions wouldn’t be altered on any other religion’s festival, along with other groups that highlighted they perceive the festival to be essentially patriarchal, making the set up unsuitable for the couple.

Well done, Fem/Dabur!



A nice film for a traditional, often-criticized festival by an otherwise conservative brand. pic.twitter.com/gHBTca6jP8 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) October 22, 2021

I neved thought I will be appreciating a karva chauth advertisement. But what a lovely advert. https://t.co/MLaVi7AHBr — harish 🏳️‍🌈 (he/she) (@hiyer) October 23, 2021

Anyone knows a lesbian couple that celebrates Karva Chauth that celebrates patriarchy other than Dabur Fem bleach that reinforces the notion that fair is lovely! — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) October 24, 2021

I wish I could be one of the better gays with critical thinking. but I'm not. I will cry over a lesbian couple in a fairness cream ad, about a festival that i loathe.



ps- no I will not start buying fem products. nor will I start loving karva chauth. I'm just crying over gay. pic.twitter.com/NkK5IKfFNX — myth.of.sissypuss 🏳️‍🌈 (@mythofsissypuss) October 23, 2021

I saw femtoday but I don't think it is of any bad intention but fem or any other company should not use any festivals whether hindu or muslim, their intentions are good but karva chauth festival is only for "husbands and wife" Pls don't spoil indian culture Happy karwa chauth❤️❤️ https://t.co/O0XuYiwcWd — Tarun Muttreja (@MuttrejaTarun) October 24, 2021

Soon #BoycottDabur was trending on Twitter, resulting in the company taking an action and confronting the situation.

The parent company Dabur released a statement underlining their company values and how the values are inscribed in the campaigns. The brand further explained their intention and apologized to have hurt any sentiments.

While it garnered ample negative reactions, the campaign received umpteen of organic media coverage and more consumer attention than most of FEM’s previous campaigns.

The campaign has now been retracted from all social media platforms.

Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

