All Instagram users can now share links on Stories

Instagram has announced the expansion of the ability to add links in Stories to all accounts, enabling access to link sharing to businesses, and creators of all sizes and not just the ones who meet the threshold of follower count.

Previously, only verified accounts on Instagram that have over ten thousand followers had access to the ability to share links through Stories. The change was initiated after considering the feedback from the community to allow accounts of all sizes to have access to sharing web links.

Instagram recently introduced new ways for creators and businesses to reach more users, engage their community, and grow their reach, and the platform aims to further support them with access to links.

How to Add Links to Your Stories

Use the Link sticker to add a link to your Instagram story. When people tap on the sticker, they’ll be redirected.

To add a Link sticker:

Capture or upload content to your story

Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar

Tap the “Link” sticker to add your desired link and tap “Done”

Place the sticker on your story — like our other stickers — and tap on the sticker to see color variations

We’re also working on ways to customize the sticker so it’s clear what someone will see when they tap your link

New accounts and accounts that repeatedly share things like hate speech and misinformation, or other content that violates Community Guidelines will not have access to the Link sticker.

