All Instagram users can now share links on Stories

Instagram links

Instagram has announced the expansion of the ability to add links in Stories to all accounts, enabling access to link sharing to businesses, and creators of all sizes and not just the ones who meet the threshold of follower count.

Previously, only verified accounts on Instagram that have over ten thousand followers had access to the ability to share links through Stories. The change was initiated after considering the feedback from the community to allow accounts of all sizes to have access to sharing web links.

Instagram recently introduced new ways for creators and businesses to reach more users, engage their community, and grow their reach, and the platform aims to further support them with access to links.

Also Read: Instagram launches new branded content features

How to Add Links to Your Stories

Use the Link sticker to add a link to your Instagram story. When people tap on the sticker, they’ll be redirected.

To add a Link sticker:

  • Capture or upload content to your story
  • Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar
  • Tap the “Link” sticker to add your desired link and tap “Done”
  • Place the sticker on your story — like our other stickers — and tap on the sticker to see color variations
  • We’re also working on ways to customize the sticker so it’s clear what someone will see when they tap your link

New accounts and accounts that repeatedly share things like hate speech and misinformation, or other content that violates Community Guidelines will not have access to the Link sticker.


You may also like:

[Preview] First Cut of FB Bandstand for Celebrities, Artists, and Content Creators!
Instagram Updates: Account Status & Outages Notifications
Facebook gets 22.6K data requests from India
Sandeep Bhushan shares 3 key steps to Discover Growth with Facebook
WhatsApp may begin showing ads on it's iOS version
Instagram now let's you say it with GIFs in DMs

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

MRC Pinterest

Facebook Q3 2021

Instagram branded content

Twitter newsletters

Snapchat AR

Snapchat Q3 2021

Twitter features

Instagram music Reels