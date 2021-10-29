Brand creatives play on Facebook’s new name ‘Meta’

Facebook has transformed from a social network to a social technology company called Meta and the news became a topical conversation that brand creatives are participating in through wordplay.

The rebranding from Facebook to Meta was announced by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook at Connect 2021, an annual conference held by the company. The metaverse that will blend online social experiences with immersive virtual reality bloomed a few brand creatives that integrate promotional elements into the interactions around Meta.

While a new chapter of Facebook begins, Netflix India took the moment to promote the biographical drama film directed by David Fincher that recounts the early days of Facebook.

Swiggy and Zomato cracked a few puns, Prega News rebrands the age-old felicitation. Parle-G establishes itself s the ultimate companion for chai. More brands go beyond and tap the topical with brand references and integrations.

Also Read: Facebook global outage sparks a Twitter party between brands

Prega News

Swiggy

Thinking of changing our name to Methi — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) October 29, 2021

Freecharge

2004 – When we Meta game changer

2021 – When we Meta name changer#Metaverse #Meta #Freecharge — Freecharge (@Freecharge) October 29, 2021

Grofers

Parle-G

Have you ever #Meta biscuit that goes so well with chai? — Parle-G (@officialparleg) October 29, 2021

Netflix India

Not trying to be too meta, but Tweeting to let you know The Social Network is currently streaming. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 29, 2021

Zomato

pitched renaming our brand to zometa but the idea was rejected at once — zomato (@zomato) October 29, 2021

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Meta brand creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.

Comments