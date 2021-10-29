Brand creatives play on Facebook’s new name ‘Meta’

Meta brand creatives

Facebook has transformed from a social network to a social technology company called Meta and the news became a topical conversation that brand creatives are participating in through wordplay.

The rebranding from Facebook to Meta was announced by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook at Connect 2021, an annual conference held by the company. The metaverse that will blend online social experiences with immersive virtual reality bloomed a few brand creatives that integrate promotional elements into the interactions around Meta.

While a new chapter of Facebook begins, Netflix India took the moment to promote the biographical drama film directed by David Fincher that recounts the early days of Facebook.

Swiggy and Zomato cracked a few puns, Prega News rebrands the age-old felicitation. Parle-G establishes itself s the ultimate companion for chai. More brands go beyond and tap the topical with brand references and integrations.

Also Read: Facebook global outage sparks a Twitter party between brands

Prega News

Swiggy

Freecharge

Grofers

Parle-G

Netflix India

Zomato

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Meta brand creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.


You may also like:

Punjab Police asks citizens to stay home in Bollywood style
72 Independence Day Campaigns in 2018
Marks & Spencer Campaigns adding magic & sparkle to Christmas
LG's new campaign urges youth to achieve beyond perfection
COVID-19: An archive of lockdown campaigns from UK
Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Friendship Day, Rakshabandhan campaigns & more

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

vivo diwali campaign 2021

 Goodknight Gold Flash

Panasonic Washing Machines campaign

Mondelez festive marketing

Hyundai Spotify

IndvsPak brand creatives

5paisa campaign

Tata CLiQ Luxury campaign