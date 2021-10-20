Case Study: How Streax’s influencer activation for SRK-starrer campaign reached 36mn consumers

As a part of the campaign, Streax partnered with television personalities, Gauahar Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, and dancer-choreographer Awez Darbar to get audiences grooving to the campaign song originally performed by SRK.

Celebrating the success of the recently launched music video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Streax, engaged with over 15 million consumers in India and beyond through its #GetStreaxyWithSRK influencer campaign. The case study delves further into its execution and results.

Category Introduction

The Indian Hair Color Market was valued at Rs. 5000 Crores in FY 21 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 17% until FY 2026, due to various growth factors such as increasing urbanization and evolving lifestyles, growing hair-highlight trend, the rising market for salon services, and innovative tools used in salons. Another major factor is the increase in consumer hair-related issues, which has led to several product innovations that accommodate the prevalent and changing tastes and preferences of consumers, thus facilitating the demand for hair care products.

Also, fashion trends around the country are changing, which in turn, is encouraging hair color producers to introduce innovative new products to meet consumer demand. India’s hair color market is segmented based on Product Type, Product Formulation, Gender, Application, Region, and Company. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Total Grey Coverage, Roots Touch-Up, Highlighting, and Others. The Total Grey Coverage segment is expected to lead in the future due to an increase in the aging population.

Brand Introduction

Streax is a part of the Hygienic Research Institute, which is one of the fastest-growing cosmetic companies in India. The brand was launched in 2006, has revolutionized the way Indians view hair coloring, moving it from a space of ‘covering greys’ to one of ‘self-expression through color’.

Streax strives to inspire and empower hair experts and consumers with the best in hair & beauty with innovation, style & glamour every day.

Summary

Complementing its campaign of ‘Bano SRK’, Streax partnered with Bollywood’s ‘King of Romance’, Shah Rukh Khan, to launch a new music video that redefines the term ‘Sexy’, replacing it with ‘Streaxy’. In the video, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood can be seen performing to an upbeat melody, encouraging people from all walks of life – whatever may be their look or however be their style – to be ‘Streaxy’. To engage with more digital-savvy consumers, Streax introduced an influencer campaign, called #GetStreaxyWithSRK, where it partnered with television personalities who not only grooved on the song originally performed by SRK but invited consumers to be a part of the campaign.

Problem Statement/Objective

The campaign’s aim was to inspire confidence in people, helping them realize their aspirations for being as good-looking as a superstar. It was launched to motivate men to turn on their charm like SRK in under five minutes with easy-to-use shampoo hair color.

Brief

Streax wanted to drive a wider acceptance and brand recall for its hair color shampoo range. The brief was to drive visibility for the SRK-starred music video and engage consumers with the brand on Instagram.

Creative Idea

The creative idea was to redefine ‘Sexy’ as ‘Streaxy’, and devise a marketing campaign that communicates the same.

Challenges

Hair coloring has become more of a need and part of consumers’ routine and hence it becomes crucial for a brand to stand out amongst the category wherein the consumers have a plethora of brands offering hair coloring solutions to choose from. While the space has usually been talking about core product propositions of grey coverage, it became crucial for us to justify the association with SRK and use his cool & sexy persona to make hair coloring exciting again.

Execution

Streax partnered with Shah Rukh Khan, to launch a new music video that redefines the term ‘Sexy’, replacing it with ‘Streaxy’. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen performing to an upbeat melody, encouraging people from all walks of life – whatever may be their look or however be their style – to be ‘Streaxy’. The music video was an extension of Streax’s partnership with SRK to launch a campaign motivating men to turn on their charm like SRK in under five minutes with easy-to-use shampoo hair color.

To further engage with consumers, Streax partnered with television personalities, Gauhar Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, and dancer-choreographer Awez Darbar who grooved on the song originally performed by SRK where he redefined the term ‘Sexy’ as ‘Streaxy’. Gauahar Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Awez Darbar further encouraged audiences on Instagram to take the #GetStreaxyWithSRK challenge, inviting them to recreate SRK’s moves to the song.

The campaign is a continuation of Streax’s efforts to solve the hassle of coloring by offering a quick & easy to use hair coloring solution. Streax’s partnership with Shah Rukh Khan was a step in the right direction to achieve the brand’s purpose.

Results

Quantitative: The campaign grabbed many eyeballs, securing a reach of over 36 million and an engagement of over 6.9 million through the two videos. It engaged with over 15 million consumers in India and beyond through its #GetStreaxyWithSRK influencer campaign.

Qualitative: The campaign received entries from countries beyond India, such as France, signifying the love SRK has from across the globe.

JMD Quotes

“It is heartening to witness the love people have given to the #GetStreaxyWithSRK campaign, while truly engaging with the song that was so charmingly performed by the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood himself. We always keep consumers at the heart of everything that we do at Streax, be it product development that best solves the prevailing hair challenges or campaigns that engage with consumers and entertains them in a world full of complexities.” – Ashish K. Chhabra, Joint Managing Director, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd

