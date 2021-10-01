Pinterest offers training and ad credit to underrepresented communities

The Community Rebuild Program by Pinterest aims to train and empower business owners that are people of color, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Community Rebuild program offers tailored training and ads credit to help uplift business owners and also supports the growth of underrepresented businesses on Pinterest.

Community Rebuild participants can attend virtual workshops on topics like branding, creative strategy, and campaign management. They’re also assigned a personal coach to talk about their specific business goals and how to reach them. Participants finish the program with new strategies to build their brand and drive revenue.

unAny business owner or creator who is a person of color, a person with a disability, or a member of the LGBTQ+ community, can update their Pinterest profile accordingly so that Pinterest can be signaled about the business and its needs. Pinterest is also continuing to develop other resources to support underrepresented groups on the platform.

Pinterest will invite 15 additional businesses each quarter, with a goal of 60 participants by the end of 2021. Current participants of the program include businesses such as Draped and The Gathering Spot, and thefirst cohort included five other URG businesses: 54Kibo, Bevel, Style Shift House, The Town Experience, and Village Market.

