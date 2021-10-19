Unboxing Celebrations: Festive Insights, Trends & Ideas for e-commerce Brands

The Logicserve team shares strategic insights, trends, ideas and most importantly action-plans to woo customers during this festive season.

Spearheading the conversation around festive marketing and how to unbox the metrics revolving around it, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital, Pooja Dhamdhere, AVP, eMarket, Logicserve Digital, Manesh Swamy, SVP, Creative Communications, Logicserve Digital get talking about how to unlock the success ratio for a festive marketing strategy.

A lot of strategies are put in place by brands and agencies to perfect their festive marketing. However, this year it’s a different approach. According to Shejale, Digital as a channel has gained more acceptance and trust. This year consumer sentiments are high and there is pent-up demand.

While last year was more about surviving and sustenance, now with things coming to normalcy, brands are looking up at scaling up and growing. Sans doubt, the festive season is the best time to focus on growth and take the business a notch higher but how to attain that?

With all the changes that have happened due to the pandemic, and t strategies that worked previously may not be relevant or work this time- in the post-pandemic world. Here are some key points that the experts dwelled in:

Online presence is extremely important in today’s time and brands must amplify that. It’s not just about having a beautiful website or an app, but truly about unlocking the opportunities that digital offers. It is about the consumers and their preferences.

People are spending more time on social media. The brand needs to be present where the consumers are and social media platforms surely cannot be missed. Create engaging social media campaigns to drive audiences’ attention and cater to providing them solutions.

There are new formats and storytelling ways evolving in social media and for that, it is important to know how the consumer behaves on that platform.

Social Commerce is thriving. We need to experiment with tools and technologies and scale up-the the process. Beyond measurement how can we use data to create that experience?

All in all, squeezing digital valves, amplifying social media presence, utilizing tools and tech to offer a personalized seamless experience, creative approach, and focus on e-commerce are the elements to dive into for unboxing celebrations this festive season in its true sense.

The speakers shared their views at the Social Samosa Presents Festive Marketing Week 2021: Day 3.

