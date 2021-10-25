Brands capture the nation’s mood with IndvsPak match creatives

This Men’s T20 WC, as Indians felt under the weather after the team lost the match, brands jumped in with IndvsPak brand creatives, reflecting the blues felt by the nation.

India vs Pakistan matches have always triggered an adrenaline rush for both the neighbour nations. Last night was nerve-racking not because the weekend was ending but because we lost the opening of one of the most-awaited T20 World Cup matches. IndvsPak brand creatives too reflected this mood.

India lost the match to Pakistan by 10 wickets. But, as experts say, statistically this day was bound to come. Nonetheless, viewers were somber as sad memes and posts started doing rounds. Brands tried capturing the after-effects. Zomato, Crompton, and Amazon Prime Video India added a pinch of sarcasm to help us get past the loss.

Zomato attempted to lighten the mood, depicting how India has won 12 matches against them in the last few years. Swiggy on the other hand reflected the nation’s mood with ‘kuch khaane ka mann nai kar raha’. TrulyMadly took the word play route and Crompton roped in Alexa to convey the sadness it felt.

Let us take a look at some of the IndvsPak brand creatives …

Zomato

if you’re feeling bad, remember that they’ve felt this bad 12 times 😅 — zomato (@zomato) October 24, 2021

Swiggy

Kuch khaane ka mann nahi kar raha hai… bye — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) October 24, 2021

Crompton India

“Alexa, switch to warm lights and play Chhan Se Jo Toote Koi Sapna.” 🎶🥲#MoodJaisaLightingWaisa#IndvPak — Crompton (@Crompton_India) October 24, 2021

Amazon Prime Video India

Dominos India

Truly Madly

One ‘match’ cannot change your history, it’s your true love which’ll always attain victory, forever! ♥️🇮🇳 — TrulyMadly (@thetrulymadly) October 24, 2021

Davagenie

EazyDiner

boAt

This morning I woke up at night!

– Every Indian today#IndVsPak — boAt (@RockWithboAt) October 25, 2021

BookMyShow

Is your favourite IndvsPak match brand creative a part of this list? Tell us in the comments below.

Comments