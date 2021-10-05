Lendingkart appoints Ram Deshpande as Head of Marketing

In a bid to fortify its branding and drive marketing campaigns, Lendingkart has appointed Ram Deshpande as Head of Marketing. He will manage brand-building activities, digital marketing across platforms, and curating campaigns for the products.

Lendingkart Technologies Private Limited today announced the appointment of Ram Deshpande as Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing. In his new role, he will be responsible for varied brand-building activities across traditional and digital marketing communications for Lendingkart Group as well as campaigns around its vast product portfolio targeting a wide range of customers and partners.

A seasoned marketing professional, Ram Deshpande brings nearly 20 years of experience in varied industries such as advertising, marketing, digital, e-commerce, and technology research services. Till recently, Ram was leading digital services for Cheil Worldwide (Samsung Group) wherein he worked on multiple advertising and communication campaigns for mobile phones, consumer electronics, and other product categories of Samsung India.

Commenting on the appointment, Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO, and Co-founder at Lendingkart said,” “We are excited to welcome Ram Deshpande to Head Lendingkart Marketing function, contributing to the company’s vision of Financial Inclusion of MSMEs segment by building a digital E2E financial ecosystem collaboration through ‘2gthr’ platform. Ram brings deep insights, vast experience, and an excellent track record in brand building and marketing communications which will enhance Lendingkart’s unique position amongst customers and partners through its marketing campaigns.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ram Deshpande, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, said,” Lendingkart is an established fintech leader in India serving the high potential MSME sector. In a short span of time, Lendingkart has made strong strides to improve access to working capital for millions of entrepreneurs across the country. As the company readies for its next phase of tech-driven growth, I am delighted to play a part in shaping the brand journey of the company addressing new and existing customers, MSMEs, and partners. I look forward to creating new content with our communication partners and maximizing the digital channels to fuel growth in the coming years.”

