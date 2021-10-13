PhonePe launches campaigns in Tamil Nadu & Kerala markets for brand awareness

The new PhonePe campaigns showcase trust, reliability, and ease of use of digital payments and are tailored to the target audience in each region.

PhonePe launched regional brand campaigns to build awareness and drive preference for its offerings in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The campaigns were launched in September on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Sharechat in addition to print and radio. The campaigns showcase trust, reliability, and ease of use of digital payments and are tailored to the target audience in each region.

The Kerala campaign pays a delightful ode to the ubiquitous parippu vada, Kerala’s favorite snack. It combines the ease of payment with the joy of eating a vada, which is found in every nook and corner of the state. It explores different perspectives of parippu vada to drive the key strengths and offerings of PhonePe – easy fast digital payments for all needs, widespread merchant acceptance, and triple-level transaction security. The films were directed by VK Prakash, the well-known Malayali director. The brilliant & versatile Malayali actor Jayasurya powers the campaign with his unique voice that adds the requisite pride, emotion, simplicity, and trust to the brand.

The campaign for Tamil Nadu adopts a micro storytelling format called PhonePe Shots. PhonePe has showcased carefully chosen and regionally nuanced slices of life moments in the everyday life of the people of Tamil Nadu. These moments are then connected seamlessly to key features of PhonePe such as simple & fast payments, reliability of the app, range of bill payments, and acceptance across a variety of offline & online merchants.

Commenting on the campaigns, Ramesh Srinivasan, Director – Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, “With a user base of over 30 crore Indians and growing, we pride ourselves in not just being a national brand but also a regional one. The campaigns have used regional metaphors and cultural nuances relevant to Tamil Nadu & Kerala to target the audiences who are yet to try digital payments. The communication in regional languages is clutter-breaking in nature and has garnered significant brand love from audiences. We will look at doing more regional campaigns in the future as we build PhonePe as the most preferred digital payments and financial services platform for a billion Indians.”

The campaigns have struck a chord with audiences from the southern states have already garnered over 1.75 million views on YouTube and Facebook.

