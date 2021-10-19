R K SWAMY HANSA appoints Rajeev Newar as Group CFO

Rajeev Newar

At R K SWAMY HANSA, Rajeev Newar will work in close partnership with the leaders in every operation to bring about efficiencies in the Finance function at each company level and the aggregate level.

R K SWAMY HANSA, one of India’s leading Marketing Services group, has appointed Rajeev Newar as Group Chief Finance Officer. In this role, the finance functions of R K SWAMY BBDO, Hansa Research Group, Hansa Customer Equity, Hansa Medcell, and Hansa Vision will be overseen by him.

 Speaking on the appointment, Shekar Swamy, Group CEO said “R K SWAMY HANSA is driving for operational consolidation, even as it retains the independence of its functional disciplines and client focus. The appointment of Rajeev Newar is a step in this direction.”

Rajeev Newar has built a broad-based career over three decades with TATA, Birla & K Raheja Corp. His senior leadership roles in Finance and Strategy have been across multiple sectors He is a qualified CA and CS and holds certifications from IIM-A, ISB, Cornell, Stanford, and Michigan.

Also Read: Aditya Swamy, Google & Sandeep Bhushan, Facebook to be a part of ASCI board

“This is an amazingly entrepreneurial group with successful businesses in advertising, research, data analytics, medical education, and other allied marketing disciplines. I am excited to be a part of the next phase of strong growth that has been planned,” said Rajeev Newar.

Rajeev has successfully led balance sheet turnaround strategies, stakeholder and investor relationships. He is an active participant at various CXO events and industry forums.

Apart from work, Rajeev is passionate about music, travel, chess and movies. Rajeev is married and has a son.


