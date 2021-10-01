Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Tanishq, MTV India, & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Prime Video’s launch campaign for new channels, an in-depth feature on acing short-form videos, Rahul Dravid’s campaigns, and more.

Social Media Campaigns

All you need to know about the latest launch – Prime Video Channels

With the new offering, customers can now browse content from various OTT platforms in one place, through an add-on subscription fee through Prime Video channels. The new model was teased by the OTT platform a few days ago. Read more here.

Tanishq’s Pujo campaign for 2021 celebrates the ‘karigors’

The Tanishq Durga Pujo campaign highlights how the skilled Bengali master Karigors of Tanishq have poured their heart and soul into crafting stunning yellow gold jewelry with intricate designs. These designs are created for every Bengali woman who truly is the Durga of today. Read more here.

MTV launched Memory Karaoke campaign for Alzheimer’s month

MTV launched a music-oriented campaign for Alzheimer’s month with an aim to create awareness around the seriousness of the disease. The campaign is conceptualized by Ogilvy. Read more here.

Plum BodyLovin’ launches a witty campaign targeting youth for the fragrances of its exciting bath & body products

With the insight that product sensorial and fragrance variety play an integral role in bath & body purchases, the Plum BodyLovin’ campaign focuses on the scents of its products, creating the wordplay – #GetSCENTY. Read more here.

In-Depth

Guide: Acing short-form videos – how brands leverage snackable marketing

Short-form videos have turned out to be more than just a fad, and the enthusiasm in this hub of trends can be used to elevate brand equity and form a candid relationship with consumers – from a quick guide on short-form videos for marketing to how brands use this format on a tactical level, here’s all you need to know. Read more here.

Order Direct: A campaign that turned into a D2C movement for restauranteurs

Different restaurant brands – one campaign. An insider look at how Order Direct evolved from a campaign to a warcry for restaurant and QSR brands, with the ongoing food aggregators v/s restauranteurs feud and the increasing reliance on eCommerce. Here’s how the D2C movement is brewing. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Milk Bikis – an ode to simpler times

This Thursday we reminisce the classic case of an unbreakable bond that the milk-ingrained biscuit built over a span of 40 plus years. Here’s to the Milk Bikis advertising journey serving as one of the biggest contributors for creating long-lasting memories. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Still the Jammy of ad world – a look at some of the best Rahul Dravid campaigns

As more and more brands sign on ‘The Wall’ as their ambassador, we go down the memory with Rahul Dravid’s campaigns, taking a peek at his advertising journey. Read more here.

Comments