Social Samosa presents the first season of Festive Marketing Week

Social Samosa announces the first edition of Festive Marketing Week – an initiative focussed on bringing forth the festive marketing shopping list of brands & agencies, highlighting marketing tactics and consumer insights that shape great campaigns.

As we step into the great Indian festive marketing season, the A&M Industry is prepping up with engaging campaigns, as consumers now step out, post a very difficult phase. The first edition of Social Samosa presents Festive Marketing Week focussed on bringing out Case Studies, Insights, Industry Best Practices, and Knowledge Sharing Insights that decode festive marketing trends that work.

The pandemic brought some major changes in the A & M industry that are here to stay. As the consumers and marketers eye the festive season for respite in terms of both, revenue and content, we endeavor to bring a platform for A&M professionals to connect and discuss the latest trends while understanding the best possible ways to maximize outcomes during the period.

Slated to go live from October 12 to October 14, between 3 PM – 6 PM, Festive Marketing Week will feature thought leaders from brands and agencies, as they share what worked in the past and highlight their plans for the future – giving a sneak peek of their festive AdSpends shopping list.

