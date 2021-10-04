#SS40Under40: Nominations for the third season open now!
Social Samosa brings to you the third edition of #SS40Under40 to celebrate the Titans for their relentless efforts in the Advertising and Marketing industry. Nominations open now!
Social Samosa 40 Under 40 or #SS40Under40 is our endeavor to raise a toast to the Titans who went against the odds to keep the wheels churning even in the most difficult times. In its third season, #SS40Under40 attempts to reach out to individuals who have led by examples, delivering not only through cutting-edge work but also mental support.
With the #SS40Under40, we celebrate the thought leaders and marketers who disrupted the industry with their creative acumen, commitment, and perseverance. Working relentlessly in the digital era, the Titans challenged the age-old norms to bring newer initiatives for growth, expansion, and relevance in the ecosystem.
As we return to raise a toast to the Titans, here’s extending an invitation to the thought leaders to nominate themselves for #SS40Under40, now!
All the nominations received would be evaluated by our esteemed Jury panel comprising Industry Leaders and Experts. The jury panel will be revealed soon.
Also read: #SS40Under40 Guide Book for all your FAQs
Wondering how will you be evaluated for the Jury process? Quite simple. All the entries will be subjected to a detailed evaluation process against set parameters that include – Experience, Growth, Innovation, and Scale of projects.
Nominations can be made across the following categories:
- Account Management
- Analytics
- Brand Management
- Business
- Content Marketing
- Creative
- Digital Marketing
- Media Entrepreneurship/Leadership
- Media Planning
- Strategy
The nomination is open for the event till 20th October 2021. So, what are you waiting for? Nominate here.
For any further questions, write to us at [email protected] or tweet to us @Social_Samosa.