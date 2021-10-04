#SS40Under40: Nominations for the third season open now!

#SS40Under40 nominations

Social Samosa brings to you the third edition of #SS40Under40 to celebrate the Titans for their relentless efforts in the Advertising and Marketing industry. Nominations open now!

Social Samosa 40 Under 40 or #SS40Under40 is our endeavor to raise a toast to the Titans who went against the odds to keep the wheels churning even in the most difficult times. In its third season, #SS40Under40 attempts to reach out to individuals who have led by examples, delivering not only through cutting-edge work but also mental support.

With the #SS40Under40, we celebrate the thought leaders and marketers who disrupted the industry with their creative acumen, commitment, and perseverance. Working relentlessly in the digital era, the Titans challenged the age-old norms to bring newer initiatives for growth, expansion, and relevance in the ecosystem.

As we return to raise a toast to the Titans, here’s extending an invitation to the thought leaders to nominate themselves for #SS40Under40, now!

All the nominations received would be evaluated by our esteemed Jury panel comprising Industry Leaders and Experts. The jury panel will be revealed soon.

Also read: #SS40Under40 Guide Book for all your FAQs

Wondering how will you be evaluated for the Jury process? Quite simple. All the entries will be subjected to a detailed evaluation process against set parameters that include – Experience, Growth, Innovation, and Scale of projects.

Nominations can be made across the following categories:

  • Account Management
  • Analytics
  • Brand Management
  • Business
  • Content Marketing
  • Creative
  • Digital Marketing
  • Media Entrepreneurship/Leadership
  • Media Planning
  • Strategy

The nomination is open for the event till 20th October 2021. So, what are you waiting for? Nominate here.

For any further questions, write to us at [email protected] or tweet to us @Social_Samosa.


