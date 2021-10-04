SS40Under40: Nominations for the third season open now!

Social Samosa brings to you the third edition of #SS40Under40 to celebrate the Titans for their relentless efforts in the Advertising and Marketing industry. Nominations open now!

Social Samosa 40 Under 40 or #SS40Under40 is our endeavor to raise a toast to the Titans who went against the odds to keep the wheels churning even in the most difficult times. In its third season, #SS40Under40 attempts to reach out to individuals who have led by examples, delivering not only through cutting-edge work but also mental support.

With the #SS40Under40, we celebrate the thought leaders and marketers who disrupted the industry with their creative acumen, commitment, and perseverance. Working relentlessly in the digital era, the Titans challenged the age-old norms to bring newer initiatives for growth, expansion, and relevance in the ecosystem.

As we return to raise a toast to the Titans, here’s extending an invitation to the thought leaders to nominate themselves for #SS40Under40, now!

All the nominations received would be evaluated by our esteemed Jury panel comprising Industry Leaders and Experts. The jury panel will be revealed soon.

Wondering how will you be evaluated for the Jury process? Quite simple. All the entries will be subjected to a detailed evaluation process against set parameters that include – Experience, Growth, Innovation, and Scale of projects.

Nominations can be made across the following categories:

Account Management

Analytics

Brand Management

Business

Content Marketing

Creative

Digital Marketing

Media Entrepreneurship/Leadership

Media Planning

Strategy

The nomination is open for the event till 20th October 2021. So, what are you waiting for? Nominate here.

For any further questions, write to us at [email protected] or tweet to us @Social_Samosa.

Comments