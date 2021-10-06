Driving eCommerce through Twitter: The role of 280 characters in selling your sale

With the option to generate engagement and post real-time deals, Twitter is a key element in the strategy behind marketing e-commerce sales. We take a look at how Flipkart & Amazon India are leveraging the platform.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival have been around for years now. Over time, both e-commerce platforms have upgraded their capabilities and strategies for marketing these sales on social media, including Twitter. The platform gives them three key features, making it an important element in their overall marketing strategy. These include Twitter For Advertisers, links to other platforms, and real-time communication (to announce new features as well as answer queries). Here’s more.

Twitter For Advertisers

To collate all activities under the #BigBillionMuqabla, Flipkart created an event on Twitter using Twitter For Advertisers. Pinning this tweet helped them in directing people to a single landing page for all the polls they can participate in to get discounts. A video was used to attract people to this page — inviting them to get themselves some coupons. These steps assisted in streamlining the process for both, the customers and the brand.

Presenting #BigBillionMuqabla



Participate & WIN realme GT Master Edition Phones!



1. Click on the moment 👇

2. Vote for your 2 favorites 📱👗💻 by TAPPING ❤️ and we'll send you unlocked offers

3. Share it with your friends



Let the voting begin 👇👇👇https://t.co/jnjsWTZQl9 — Flipkart (@Flipkart) October 1, 2021

Redirecting To Other Platforms

For this edition of the #AmazonGreatIndianFestival, the e-commerce giant created an Instagram filter. It then redirected its Twitter audiences to Instagram — in a bid for them to try the filter and share pictures on either platform (with Amazon’s handle and sale hashtag in the caption) to win a gift card. Here, they were able to leverage the powers of two platforms with the help of links.

It is important to note that sending people from Twitter to Instagram is much easier for the brand than the other way round — because of links.

Follow these steps & win* Gift Card worth Rs 5,000!

✓ Try this filter: https://t.co/kwOosmx2B9

✓ Tap on #BoxesOfHappiness

✓ Click a selfie with your score & share

✓ Use #AmazonGreatIndianFestival and tag @AmazonIN

✓ Tag your friends

*T&C Apply : https://t.co/lqdVkfOwmC pic.twitter.com/yrgFyL373U — Amazon India (@amazonIN) October 4, 2021

Time-Bound Communication

Mini-sales and discount opportunities within a grand sale are often time-bound. Here, Twitter and in-app communication are key for the marketing strategies of e-commerce sales. The messaging is usually text-heavy as many T&Cs need to be told to people rather quickly — to inform them about the rules of the game.

Engagement-For-Discounts

Twitter seems an easier platform for e-commerce giants to drive engagement and offer discounts as the communication on the part of the customer is much more public and directly traceable than other platforms. Any follower of the person competing in the race for the gift card can simply scroll up and see if it’s something they are interested in — rather than clicking on a hashtag or handle, like on other platforms. The ease makes the platform an interesting pick for the likes of Amazon India and Flipkart.

Screenshot when the Samsung 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine fits inside the dotted line.

Share in the comments for a chance to win Gift Card worth Rs 1000*.

Use #AmazonGreatIndianFestival and tag @amazonIN

*T&C apply: https://t.co/lqdVkfOwmC#BoxesOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/dmzskTMbix — Amazon India (@amazonIN) October 3, 2021

Collabs & App

E-commerce giants often collaborate with brands available in their stores to push for sales. Special discounts are offered on such products, deals that are attractive and lucrative for customers. In some cases, a certain amount of advocacy is involved in the mix — this is where publishers step in. They are leveraged for their domain expertise and communities. Amazon India and Flipkart are also creating content for their apps with similar objectives and efforts. There is a very strong push for the use of the app to participate in sales. This communication is being disseminated across platforms, including Twitter (with direct CTAs and links).

Gear up for a Fully Loaded AMA session with Gagan Arora from Team iQOO and https://t.co/qy5XfU1BUX on 30th Sept at 12.30 PM to know all about the new iQOO Z5 5G. Join the Livestream on the Amazon App & https://t.co/qy5XfU1BUX channels & stand a chance to win the iQOO Z5 5G. pic.twitter.com/fTMCwUYOKN — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 29, 2021

#MonsterIsBack

All new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch is on 28th Sept 12 PM @amazonIN! Stand a chance to win the Leanest Meanest Monster in three simple steps. @SamsungIndia



Visit: https://t.co/8AAUUX8oTB pic.twitter.com/lvmwjTKIlm — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 21, 2021

আমরা এখন আপনার ভাষায় উপলভ্য! আপনি এখন মাত্র একটি ক্লিকের মাধ্যমে আপনার অ্যাপটি 8টি আঞ্চলিক ভাষায় ব্যবহার করতে পারেন! আপনার নিজের দোকান, এখন বলে আপনার নিজের ভাষা! Amazon এবার বাংলাতেও pic.twitter.com/iYiLyvIs5F — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 25, 2021

Creating IPs & Leveraging Celebs

Two strategies — creating IPs featuring celebrities and leveraging the reach of brand ambassadors — have been very prominent in e-commerce sale strategies for quite some time now. A shift towards making such content long-form and pushing people towards consuming the said content on the app can be seen unfolding prominently. Such content is then promoted using several social media platforms, using Twitter, with clear CTAs and links.

Wondering what to choose for your next date night look?

Then watch me on #AmazonFashionUp and see the look curated for me by Kusha Kapila and make #HarPalFashionable. @AmazonFashionIn Click on the link: https://t.co/fJjOKGADnM — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 1, 2021

Check out the best electronics deals on The Big Billion Days Dhamaal – tonight at 8 PM, only on the Flipkart App!#BigBillionDhamaal pic.twitter.com/BLbyWYSNsc — Flipkart (@Flipkart) October 5, 2021

Why let your bank balance dictate your cart this BBD? Introducing, Flipkart Pay Later! Buy products up to Rs.70,000 on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and pay for it next month or with EMI over 12 months* #BigBillionDays pic.twitter.com/bQqSEd68uM — Flipkart (@Flipkart) October 5, 2021

Twitter’s presence and strength in the social media strategies of e-commerce sales lie in the simple fact that CTAs in the form of direct links can be shared on the platform. Collation of information and real-time communication is possible in sync with trends. Their advertising solutions are also helping brands indulge in deeper storytelling and communication — elevating the experience several notches.

