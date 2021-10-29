Twitter rolls out the first iteration of Spaces Recording

With this rollout, Spaces Recording will initially be available to a limited number of Twitter Spaces Hosts on iOS (and all listeners on iOS and Android), and within a few weeks expand to everyone else.

Hosts will be able to extend the value of their work past the moment during which a Space is live and listeners have the benefit of playing back the Space and sharing it across their timelines, with Spaces Recording. Recorded Spaces is the latest in a series of updates meant to improve the Host and listener experience including:

Expansion of hosting capabilities to everyone on iOS and Android

New Spaces Tab (currently available to people in English and iOS with languages and Android coming in the future)

An easier way to invite people to join your Space via DM (currently rolling out on iOS, Android to follow)

Ticketed Spaces (currently in testing for iOS + Android)

Topics Tagging (rolling out to everyone in English)

To create a Spaces Recording, Hosts will need to toggle on ‘Record Space’ prior to launching a new Space. All participants will see a recording icon appear when they enter the Space indicating that the Space is being recorded.

Once the Space ends, Hosts will have access to the full-length Recording for 30 days after the initial broadcast, during which they can share it or Tweet it. Listeners will also have the ability to playback any recorded Space directly from their timeline, as well as share recorded Spaces across their networks.

Hosts can delete a Spaces Recording at any time however, Twitter will still keep a data file of it for a period of 30-120 days in order to check for any abusive/hateful content. Listeners simply click the ‘Play Recording’ button on any Spaces Card in the timeline to playback recorded Spaces.

