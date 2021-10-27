Xapads Media expands business in Indonesia; appoints Edo Fernando as Country Head

As per the new role, Edo Fernando will be responsible for the strategic growth of Xapads Media in the country while further strengthening the local team, partnerships, and innovation in the sector.

Xapads Media announced the expansion of its offerings, international team, and client base in Indonesia to deliver its ad-tech services. The company also announced the appointment of Edo Fernando as its Country Head in Indonesia. Fernando will lead the business in Indonesia and will be responsible for the strategic growth of Xapads Media in the country. He will also be further strengthening the local team, partnerships, and innovation in the sector.

Before joining Xapads Media, Edo served as Country Director for Appnext & Pokkt and led the firm to become the market leader in the ad-tech space in Indonesia. With over 15 years of experience, he has worked with many multinational advertising and ad tech companies in Indonesia and got ample opportunities to work with top global brands along with all partners including OEMs, Publisher, and MMPs.

Also read: Instagram launches new branded content features

Elated about the expansion, Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads Media, said, “The vision with which Xapads was founded was to make this homegrown ad-tech platform a Global Platform, a true Indian MNC. I feel proud and grateful for this expansion, which brings us one step closer to our goal. We are very excited for this new chapter of our journey and look forward to catering Indonesian brands wholeheartedly.”

Talking about the appointment of the country head for Indonesia, Ramneek Chadha, Chief Operating Officer, Xapads Media, said, “Edo is a result-oriented person with a strong commitment to the growth of the organization as he has phenomenal insights about the changing landscape of the digital ad market in the region. Xapads is opening a new chapter of its journey in the region and we see him as a natural fit for driving the company’s growth journey in the Indonesian market and taking the company’s vision forward.”

Expressing his happiness, Edo, Country Head, Indonesia, Xapads Media, said, “I thank Xapads Media for showcasing their confidence in my abilities, I am extremely delighted to join the fastest growing Indian Ad-tech firm which is looking at creating a mark in the Indonesian market. With its advanced tech-based advertising solutions, I am sure we will be able to establish Xapads amongst the top ad tech companies in the country. I look forward to working and contributing to the growth of Xapads Media in Indonesia.”

Comments