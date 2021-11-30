Battlegrounds Mobile India promotes responsible gaming in new campaign

Through it’s latest campaign, Krafton the South Korean video game developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), hopes to build a safe and healthy gaming culture.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the game responsibly campaign not only appeals to the gamers but also brings their friends and family into the conversation.

The newly launched film tackles obsessive gaming with humour while highlighting BGMI’s in-game OTP authentication and spend limit features. The upcoming films address the physical, mental, and social implications of obsessive gaming and showcase the other features that BGMI has built into the game.

“We care deeply for our gamers, hence we acted. These changes have been made to ensure responsible gaming practices are adopted by gaming enthusiasts, especially minors. It also asserts the integrity and fairness of our business practices of putting community first. Yes, we aim to offer our best entertainment and experiences to our gamers, but at the same time mental and physical health of our players remains one of our top priorities,” said Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton.

Speaking on the campaign, Vishnu Srivatsav, Creative Head – South, DDB Mudra said, “When it comes to a conversation on Responsible Gaming, there’s no real benefit in talking down. People don’t like to be preached to. So, we took a lighter, more relatable approach. And we brought everyone into the conversation: gamers, their families, and their friends. The films are unexpected and fun, but always human.”

The features introduced by BGMI include virtual world warnings, OTP authenticated controls, break-time reminders, 3-hour gameplay limits, in-game spend limits, moderated graphics with reduced violence, nudity, and bloodshed, and actions to keep language in check.

To further drive the message of responsible gaming, BGMI plans to reinforce the campaign’s key visuals with in-game billboards and banners.

Comments