Curry Nation bags the brand strategy, content & conversation mandate for KisanKonnect

As per the mandate, Curry Nation will manage the B2C strategy for owned platforms, content creation & new digital initiatives for KisanKonnect.

KisanKonnect is one of the leading farmer-produce companies. It has an integrated farming system, which brings the goodness of fresh, hygienic fruits and vegetables, sourced from over 1,100 local farmers, and safely delivers the fresh produce from the farms to customers’ doorstep, at fair prices.

As per the company, their farmers combine traditional farming methodology and modern technology structures to grow the best quality produce that promises taste and health in each bite!

Launched in the pandemic the D2C business went on to win the confidence of the consumers with its promise of fresh farm produce & delivery.

Curry Nation’s mandate is to make KisanKonnect the most salient talk-worthy brand within the category.

Commenting on winning the brand’s account, Priti Nair said,“What was interesting was their entire philosophy, belief system, and way of doing business. That stood out for us. Communicating this to the end consumer and bringing it to life by storytelling will really propel the brand in the right direction.”

