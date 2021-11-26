Gangar Eyenation adds a mascot face to the brand name with Sher-E-Gangar

Introducing the brand mascot ‘Sher-E-Gangar’, Gangar Eyenation rolled out an animated film highlighting his qualities of being trustworthy, knowledgeable, and compassionate – a reflection of the brand ideology.

He is no ordinary lion. He dons a pantsuit and wears glasses that make him look geeky. Meet Sher-E-Gangar the latest mascot in the Brand’s town. With virtues such as humility, kindness, and wit, he is here to redefine Gangar Eyenation’s 44 years of brand history and narrate the journey of its growth. The brand recently took to social media to introduce the new brand mascot with an aim to strengthen its positioning of #PowerToLead in the Indian eyewear retail market.

In order to create curiosity and build engagement, the brand dropped intriguing videos and creatives in sequential phases. The Posts revealed the mascot’s features while seeking audience inputs to guess who is arriving.

The animated film was launched in an inquisitive manner wherein the video brought forth the humanly lion named ‘Sher-E-Gangar’ replicating the brand’s ideologies and vision. The solution-provider, friendly, one with immense knowledge and the #PowerToLead.

The animation-led storytelling is further enhanced by a suitable original BGM called the Sher-E-Gangar Anthem.

Commenting on the campaign Jigar Gangar, Director, Gangar Eyenation says,

“Gangar Eyenation’s creative outreach has been its biggest strength. Sher-E-Gangar is

here to cement that. We intend we have been part of the Eyewear world for 44 years, it

felt right to give a face to our legacy. The mascot signifies our beliefs and our brand

appropriately. It has the #PowerToLead generations to a brighter vision.”

It would be interesting to see how this powerful addition to Gangar Eyenation’s identity would contribute to the brand’s vision of translating market position for advanced and stylish eyewear and build loyal patrons.

