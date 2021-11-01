Google India ropes in Apurva Chamaria as Head of Partnership Solutions

In his previous role, Apurva Chamaria served as the SVP & Chief of Staff to CEO & MD of Tech Mahindra.

Google India has onboarded Apurva Chamaria as Head of Partnership Solutions, startups, and venture capital, as per his Linkedin profile. Before joining Google India, Chamaria worked with Tech Mahindra, RateGain, HCL Technologies, and more.

As the Chief Revenue Officer at RateGain, he led the brand from 20 Mn to 63 Mn ARR in 26 months. In his previous stint at HCL, Chamaria headed corporate marketing and was responsible for brand marketing, employer brand, employee marketing, thought-leadership, digital marketing, analytics, finance, and Marcom.

His expertise lies in Business Strategy, Sales and Marketing Strategy & Operations, Account Management and Client Servicing, Brand Management & Integrated Marketing Communications, Digital Marketing, Sales and Marketing Training, Teaching at B-Schools, Key-noting.

