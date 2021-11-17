The rebranding strategy for Grapes aims to reposition the company from a digital agency to a strategic partner for its clients, aiding its growth and expansion plans.

Grapes Digital has announced today that it is shedding ‘Digital’ from its title and will be known as ‘Grapes’. The rebranding strategy reflects the vision of the company while repositioning it from a digital agency to a strategic partner for brands.

The agency has unveiled a fresh brand identity with a new logo. The transformation has been initiated to serve clients better while expanding the offering of varied services altogether. With this update, Grapes will expand its horizon into new and emerging business areas by creating newer possibilities to serve the ever-evolving need of clients.

Speaking on the development, Himanshu Arya, Founder & CEO, Grapes, said, “The lines between traditional and digital agencies are diminishing, and with COVID-19 it has pushed brands to have a digital strategy first with the mainline media. In the past year, the demands of clients are evolving, and digital is acquiring the center pie of it. The decision was always in mind to reinvent it but certainly, we realized this is the right time to hit with the compelling need to reinvent ourselves and make Grapes future-ready in terms of its business model and offerings. We are looking forward to more than doubling ourselves in the next two years.”

Commenting on the occasion, Shradha Aggarwal, COO & Strategy Head, Grapes said, “Looking at the way advertising is done, it will be next to impossible for traditional and digital agencies working separately. Clients want agencies who offer both kinds of solutions, hence it’s pertinent for the industry to go for a merger. We aim to associate with our clients right from planning to execution.”

She also added, “Disruption is always healthy for the industry. As digital is a key driver of a brand’s success in the market, clients prefer all kinds of services under an umbrella. This has led us to take a first step towards expanding and reinforcing the regional services we provide to our clients in India. The coming year will see digital agencies working more closely with brands and digital ad spending will continue to grow.”

The new name is effective immediately and will be executed across platforms as well as in products and services.

