Liqvd Asia wins Nilaya by Asian Paints digital communications mandate

As per the mandate, Liqvd Asia has come up with the creative proposition of “ASpaceApart” across digital channels for Nilaya by Asian Paints.

Liqvd Asia has bagged the “Nilaya by Asian Paints” digital mandate. Nilaya by Asian Paints is an exquisite offering in the Indian wallpaper market.

As per the mandate, Liqvd Asia has already re-launched the product using creative communication in the digital space. Nilaya offers a range of signature surfaces like home wallpapers, wall coverings, decals, borders, and paintable interior wallpapers.

Commenting on the win Arnab Mitra, MD Liqvd Asia says, “Nilaya is looking to redefine the wallpaper category and how consumers imagine luxury and art without compromising on their personal aesthetic instincts. Launching the integrated campaign with the theme “ASpaceApart”, we want to give Nilaya the rightful space to help consumers discover the real art of wall coverings. Our team is excited to take on the challenge of digitally re-launching the product via multiple communication mechanisms across the digital universe. We hope to set a new benchmark via this partnership”.

A spokesperson from Asian Paints added “Liqvd Asia, is a partnership we are sure will further enable both parties to reach great heights. The clientele and the work they have done and the brands they’ve helped grow made this a relatively easy decision. With the campaign, #ASpaceApart, we are hoping to revolutionize the wallpaper industry.”

