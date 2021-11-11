Paid subscription service Twitter Blue adds new features

After being introduced in Australia and Canada to gain an understanding of how the service is received, Twitter Blue, is now available in US and New Zealand across iOS, Android, and web, with newly added features.

Twitter Blue has been priced at USD 2.99 and NZD 4.49 for a monthly subscription with more options to customize the user experience and exclusive features.

Ad-Free Articles

An ad-free reading experience from publishers such as The Washington Post, L.A. Times, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, Reuters, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider, and The Hollywood Reporter, would be available for Twitter Blue users. A portion of the subscription fee paid by users would be used to support the partner publishers.

Custom Navigation

This feature allows users to customize the navigation bars, use exclusive app icons, themes, and colors, as desired. Users can also use ‘Bookmark Folders’ to organize their tweets more efficiently and save them in one place for easy access.

Also Read: Users can now subscribe to newsletters from Tweets in their Twitter timeline

Undo Tweet

With Undo Tweet, the users can undo a tweet for up to 30 seconds and correct their mistakes easily. This is the closest Twitter has come to offer an option to edit a Tweet.

Along with the option to undo a Tweetusers would also have access to Reader that turns long threads into an easier to read experience.

Twitter Blue Labs

Twitter Blue subscribers would now get access to features in the testing or beta phase before enough feedback is gathered to roll out the feature across the platform or discard it based on feedback.

Presently, Blue subscribers would have access to longer video uploads of up to 10 minutes as opposed to the standard 2 minutes for all users, and Pinned Conversations that allow users to pin desired conversations on top of teh DMs tab.

Comments