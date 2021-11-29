PivotRoots announces senior appointments for its two verticals

PivotRoots has appointed Kapil Unnikrishnan Nair to lead its Social Media and Content Marketing vertical and Jatin Chakraborty as the Lead for integrated Comms Planning vertical.

Kapil’s focus will be to scale the offerings, sharpen the communications narratives and strengthen the social media and content team for PivotRoots in the India and MENA region.

Kapil comes with over 11 years of experience. During his previous stint, he had set up the advocacy and digital content practice for more than 30 clients at Mindshare – GroupM and has also led the social media mandates for leading Indian and international brands including Kellogg’s, Castrol, Bajaj Auto, Cipla HealthCare, Hong Kong Tourism, Star Network among others.

As for Jatin, his role will be to introduce evolved approaches to brand strategies & develop identities that help connect with the customers in a more relatable manner.

With advertising & content experience spanning across 11 years, Jatin has grown from being a copywriter to leading the creative team across agencies. During his stint at agencies like LK Saatchi & Saatchi and MRM//McCann, Jatin has worked across diverse verticals and brands like Hero, Idea Cellular, Mastercard, LIVA, G-Shock to name a few.

Speaking on his appointment, Kapil added, “The platform dynamics are constantly changing and so does the consumers’ mindset around content consumption and creation. Smarter consumer choices need to be addressed with a new strategic lens for brands to communicate to them and create purpose-driven strategies to meet the end objectives. Social and content marketing will always play a pivotal role in the entire spectrum of digital marketing and I am thrilled to lead this next wave of growth for PivotRoots.”

On the appointment, Founder and Managing Director of PivotRoots, Shibu Shivanandan said, “We are super excited to have Kapil and Jatin join our family at this really exciting phase in our growth and believe that they will play a pivotal role in revamping & scaling up our social and content marketing vertical. PivotRoots has always been known as a data-led agency, and we look forward to extending this data-led approach across social platforms be it through social-first campaigns, content strategies, influencer marketing, and paid social. It’s a no-brainer that brands need to build integrated strategies across channels and we are ensuring that we can handhold our clients in navigating through this intricate digital ecosystem”.

