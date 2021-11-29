Video & Audio Ads together result in a 2.2x increase in brand awareness: Arjun Kolady, Spotify

On the sidelines of the recently concluded Spotify Love Audio 2021, we caught up with Arjun Kolady to get a deeper understanding of audio storytelling and how it helps brands in enhancing the consumer experience.

Sharing some interesting insights that reaffirm why the Power of Audio for advertisers and marketers, Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales – India, Spotify sheds light on the trends shaping audio storytelling.

Audio Storytelling For FMCG Brands

FMCG brands surround us in our everyday lives. They are an essential part of what we consume and how we behave. Kolady says, “Just like them, Spotify is with our listeners throughout the day. We understand moods, moments, mindsets, have sharp targeting, and advanced creative and measurement capabilities – so the possibilities are endless”.

Audio is also faster and cheaper to produce than video and can be iterated on, in no time. This means the only real need for powerful storytelling is the often undervalued and age-old skill of writing.

“With all the context and insight that we can provide to brands, copywriters can engage with our listeners in ways that haven’t been possible before. Given we also are present when most other platforms are not, in key screenless moments, brands can be fun, interesting, educational, and inspiring in equal measure with their target consumer,” he asserts.

For example, an FMCG brand that wants to target moms can reach her when she is getting ready for the day with a feel-good message. They can talk to her when she is powering through her work. They can motivate her during her workout. They can help her put the kids to sleep, and then inspire her to start her own business or entertain her with a spooky story with a podcast to wind up her day.

Finally, as most listening happens with headphones, brands have the exciting opportunity to play with sound design, unlike making their videos bland and soundless for other platforms. Kolady states that the audio platform has seen brands using great music, 3D audio, and ASMR in interesting ways to engage with their target consumers on Spotify.

Audio Marketing Tips

According to Kolady, if marketers want to specifically reach and engage with Gen Zs and millennials this is even more difficult. In this context, brands should note that most of the festive streams happen from GenZ and on mobile.

“One reason this year’s festive season was unlike any other is the fact that listeners were and are looking to reset their lives. Sample this: after delaying purchases in 2020, 1 in 3 Spotify users are looking at large, big-ticket purchases in a clear case of revenge shopping,” he explains.

Kolady also opined that brands should think about both video and audio ads because together, they increase ad recall by 90% and result in a 2.2x increase in brand awareness. This means that a plan which includes only display or video advertising is missing out on valuable time and engagement with its intended audience.

Nostalgia, mealtimes with the family, partying, and shopping are the key moments that marketers should design their campaigns around. 75% of listeners remember ads when ads recognize their moment.

Stating more insights, Kolady shares that daily festive streams saw an increase of 63%, and occasion and activity-based streams grew 155%.

“A massive 441% increase in user-generated cooking/dinner playlists bears this out while a growth of 290% for nostalgia streams and 590% for home (and homesick) playlists shows that listeners are turning to music to connect with memories of good times past,” he concludes.

