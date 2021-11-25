Reddit launches new video creation tools

Reddit is introducing more functionalities and video creation tools from Dubsmash to the platform, as a part of its acquisition, to enable users to interact through video with dynamic content.

Dubsmash was acquired in December 2020 and the acquisition had not affected the standalone app until now. Reddit has now announced that on February 22, 2022, Dubsmash’s presence as a standalone platform will culminate and more video tools will be added to Reddit. The app will no longer be available for download in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and downloaded apps will stop functioning.

The acquisition intended to align the mission of Dubsmash of giving a platform to under-represented creators with that of Reddit, who wants to cater to their growing community with tools to find, create, and engage with videos.

As a part of this initiative, more of Dubsmash’s innovative video creation tools will now be available on Reddit, on iOS, and on Android apps. Users can access the new features by opening the camera, using the post tool or full-bleed video feed, creating a video post.

With the new features, users will be able to change recording speed, set a timer, upload videos in landscape, portrait mode, and fill, adjust and trim multiple clips, and use new Reddit-first lenses to meme themselves as Bread Cat or make themselves a Snoo.

The new video editing screen can be used to add text Stickers, use a drawing tool, apply filters, add voiceovers, adjust volume, and, trim and rearrange clips.

