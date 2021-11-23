Rioconn bags digital mandate for Seven Spring Gourmet Tea

As per the mandate, Rioconn will be responsible for devising creative ideas to create awareness of Seven Spring Gourmet Tea with an experienced team of content creators and digital content.

Rioconn has acquired the digital advertising for Seven Spring. A luxury and wellness green tea and concoction curator and manufacturer by nature, Seven Spring offers Green & Black Teas in multiple flavors and combinations.

The brand, founded by a Tea Connoisseur herself, Sejjal Purohit, came aboard with the motive- brand awareness via a creative approach. With multiple flavors, concoctions and varieties, Seven Spring offers a range of 20 different teas.

Commenting on the win, the founder of Rioconn, Hemang Gandhi said- “This is as good as it gets. But we’re working to be the best. It feels great when our hard work pays off and the brands realize how much effort the team puts in to bring out the best work. Creativity is a journey and we’re glad to have brands like these as our companions.”

