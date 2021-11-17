Snapchat partners with Sony Music Entertainment for use of licensed music

Artists’ music from the Sony Music Entertainment label is now available in the Snap’s Sounds library for users engaging with AR on Snapchat.

The songs from Sony Music will be embedded into various lenses available on Snapchat such as Cameo, which lets users edit their face into short, looping video templates that can be sent to friends in Chat. Sound Lenses will have a pre-selected song overlaid and transforms pictures of anyone to appear as if they are singing a song.

AR Lenses available in the Lens Carousel will now have more sounds added now, expanding the currently available music library and enabling users to experiment with new formats.

Sounds on Snapchat will enable users to add Sounds (songs) by tapping the music notes icon on the right side of the camera screen, and choosing a track from the list, or selecting a track from the Sounds tool after taking the Snap.

Snap had previously also locked in deals as multi-year agreements with major and independent publishers and labels, including a universal music group, Warner Music Group, Merlin (including their independent label members), NMPA, Warner Chappell Music, Kobalt, and BMG Music Publishing, for licensed music used in various features.

Snapchat intends to make communication more expressive and creative to make the 5 Bn Snaps created every day more engaging.

