Snapchat partners with Sony Music Entertainment for use of licensed music

Snapchat Sony

Artists’ music from the Sony Music Entertainment label is now available in the Snap’s Sounds library for users engaging with AR on Snapchat.

The songs from Sony Music will be embedded into various lenses available on Snapchat such as Cameo, which lets users edit their face into short, looping video templates that can be sent to friends in Chat. Sound Lenses will have a pre-selected song overlaid and transforms pictures of anyone to appear as if they are singing a song.

AR Lenses available in the Lens Carousel will now have more sounds added now, expanding the currently available music library and enabling users to experiment with new formats.

Also Read: Snapchat introduces monetization option for creators

Sounds on Snapchat will enable users to add Sounds (songs) by tapping the music notes icon on the right side of the camera screen, and choosing a track from the list, or selecting a track from the Sounds tool after taking the Snap.

Snap had previously also locked in deals as multi-year agreements with major and independent publishers and labels, including a universal music group, Warner Music Group, Merlin (including their independent label members), NMPA, Warner Chappell Music, Kobalt, and BMG Music Publishing, for licensed music used in various features.

Snapchat intends to make communication more expressive and creative to make the 5 Bn Snaps created every day more engaging.


You may also like:

Social Media News Round-Up: Facebook scandal, YouTube copyright claims, and more
Facebook announces Career Programs for job seekers
Facebook apps to enable Olympics content discovery
Likee gets new Parental Controls to filter content exposure
Social Media News Round-Up: Facebook Ad Limits, Instagram Reels updates & more
Pinterest bans all ads related to weight loss

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Twitter ViacomCBS

Twitter Threader

Twitter cryptocurrency

Facebook Shops Groups

social media news

Twitter Data Governance

Meta creative app

YouTube updates