#SS30Under30: Fourth Edition Curtain Raiser
Social Samosa is back with #SS30Under30 and the nominations are now open for the fourth edition to celebrate the young and innovative professionals from the Advertising and Marketing industry.
The last two years have been a period of lessons and challenges for individuals beyond measure. It has been not just a time for patience and faith but also a test of resilience. Taking the baton to sail through this trying period were some of the young, resilient souls, challenging the norms, adapting and evolving marketing axioms in the new normal. The 4th edition of Social Samosa 30 Under 30 lauds these individuals.
With digital taking the forefront in the last 18 months, these dynamic leaders took the ownership to shape the future of the A & M Industry. We intend to capture their stories of inspiration and the never-back-down spirit with #SS30Under30.
For the uninitiated, Social Samosa 30 under 30 or #SS30Under30 is our endeavor to honor the excellence of the young and innovative professionals from the A&M world.
The nominations to the fourth edition of #SS30Under30 are open now. The categories under which nominations will be accepted include:
- Creative
- Media Planning
- Account Management/ Client Servicing
- Strategy
- Agency Leader
- Brand Management / Marketing
- Content Creator/ Influencer
- Analytics
- HR
- Operations & Finance
The last date for Nominations is December 08, 2021. You can register here.
All the nominations received would be evaluated by our esteemed Jury Panel for the edition:
- Azmat Jagmag, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, OTT & Broadcast, Discovery Communications, India
- Bharat Khatri, Chief Digital Officer, Omnicom Media Group APAC
- Debarpita Banerjee, CEO, FCB India
- Gopa Menon, Head of Digital, Mindshare, South Asia
- Jagadeesh J, VP- Digital Marketing & Growth, Unacademy
- Manesha Kulkarni Colaco, Vice President & Head – Media & Digital, Star Sports
- Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R India
- Nisha Singhania, Co-Founder, and Director at Infectious Advertising
- Poulomi Roy, CMO, RSH Global
- Preetham Venkky, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide
- Pritika Shah, Senior VP Marketing & CRM, HDFC Life
- Ritam Chakrabarty, Senior Director, Communications, Corporate Marketing & Sustainability, Viacom18
- Ruchika Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies
- Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited
- Sujit Patil, VP & Head – Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej
- Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India
- Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer at Dentsu Media Group & CEO, iProspect India
- Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital Officer at Wavemaker
Wondering about the evaluation criteria? It’s simple. All the entries will be subjected to a detailed evaluation process under the expertise of our jury panel comprising the Industry Leaders and Experts under set parameters of Experience, Growth, Innovation, the scale of projects.
Now that you know about the details of #SS30Under30, don’t wait. Nominate now!
For more information about #SS30Under30, write to us at [email protected]