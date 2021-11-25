Tanishq urges consumers to talk about marriage in wedding season campaign

Conceptualized by Dentsu Webchutney, the latest Tanishq campaign urges viewers to pause and talk about the marriage they envision with their partners, celebrating real conversations.

Amidst all the celebrations and planning around a ‘big, fat Indian wedding’, an aspect that often plays second fiddle is the marriage. It is an obvious but rarely spoken truth. Thus, to try and rescript India’s wedding narrative, Tanishq, in partnership with Dentsu Webchutney, has launched its latest campaign, #MarriageConversations.

Conceptualized and executed by Dentsu Webchutney, a dentsuMB company and the digital creative agency from the house of dentsu India, the campaign aims to encourage couples to have conversations about marriage and the life they want to build together, as much as the wedding itself. For the record, the film is crafted by Superfly Productions.

Talking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager Marketing, Tanishq said, “This wedding season, we want to encourage young couples who are taking the next big step of their lives to pause and talk about the marriage they envision with each other; a conversation where they feel the comfort and honesty with their partners to discuss what truly matters to them. Tanishq wants to celebrate these real conversations that lead up to the moment ‘when it rings true’ for our couples and etch these moments with our engagement rings.”

Binaifer Dulani, Creative Director, Dentsu Webchutney, added, “Tanishq is part of every milestone a couple shares together, embellishing a lifetime of memories. And it all begins when the couple decides to make that commitment. We’re proud of the brand for inspiring and encouraging soon-to-be-married couples to get raw and real and build a strong foundation together, as they inevitably set on a rollercoaster of a journey that is life. We hope couples across India will feel empowered to be vulnerable with each other and talk about their future before they take the big step.”

Kopal Naithani, Director and Founder, Superfly Productions, said, “For me, the best creative work is also deeply personal. This film took me back to the conversation I had with my husband 11 years ago. Our mission at Superfly has always been to use the power of storytelling to build a more progressive society. And we’re happy to have had the opportunity to inspire a whole generation of soon-to-be couples across India to talk about their realities beyond the wedding.”

