YouTube Updates: Dislike count & Crisis Resource Panel

YouTube has announced a few updates for the crisis resources panels shown below videos related to sensitive topics and a major update for the visibility of dislike counts.

The roll-out of each of the updates by YouTube is subjected to viewers’ location, and may not be presently available to all users.

Crisis Resource Panels

YouTube has announced a few updates for crisis resource panels that show below a video and include CTA and resources to deal with the plight the video is themed around. For instance, videos themed around COVID-19 contain a response panel with resources or a CTA that redirects the viewer to an official website by the health ministries.

The panels may also contain options to connect with 24/7 live support by crisis service partners for certain health crises or emotional distress, suicide, or self-harm. YouTube is now expanding the visibility of these panels from search results to show on the Watch Page as well, under the video title, on content is about suicide and self-harm.

Language and design in these panels have also been updated to highlight the services provided by the crisis response partners are confidential, available, 24/7, are free, and have the options to call or chat.

The range of topics that display crisis resources will be expanded in YouTube search results to issues like depression, sexual assault, substance abuse, and eating disorders. This change will reflect in the US first and then will be rolled out internationally in the coming months.

Dislike Count

The dislike count on YouTube will now be private across all videos on the platform, the users would still be able to use the dislike button. The change comes in after YouTube ran an experiment to understand interactions between creators and viewers and how can the platform tackle harassment and reduce dislike attacks.

As a result of the experiment, YouTube found that the invisibility of dislike counts would mean viewers were less likely to target a video’s dislike button to drive up the count, and data suggests a reduction in dislike attacking behavior.

Creators would still be able to see their dislike counts like other metrics in YouTube Studio. The change will be rolled out gradually in the coming months.

