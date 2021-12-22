1702 Digital grabs Motion Education’s media & performance marketing mandate

The media and performance marketing initiatives of Motion Education will be handled by 1702 Digital.

Motion Education, an Indian coaching institute, recently partnered with 1702 Digital to help them accelerate their growth. The digital growth agency will be running media and performance marketing campaigns for the brand to help them amplify their reach to the maximum audience.

Commenting on the partnership, Nitin Vijay, Managing Director at Motion Education, said that, “We at Motion, are constantly putting our efforts to transfer the knowledge of our esteemed faculty members to the young minds who have accepted the challenge to be the brightest individuals of the country. 1702 Digital convinced us that a well created video can help us get maximum engagement among the audience and eventually help us achieve our goals with ease. We look forward to achieving new milestones together and having a fruitful partnership with them.”

1702 Digital specializes in running remarkable media campaigns for its business partners. It has brought impressive results for many of its esteemed clients and won the ‘Best Digital and Revenue Generation Strategy’ award at Campaign India’s Digital Crest Awards for its efforts.

Nitika Bisht, AVP Growth at 1702 Digital said, “17-0-Crew has achieved some impressive results for our Education brand partners in the past. I believe working with Motion is going to be an amazing experience because we love their vision of helping students widen their academic horizons and look forward to scaling their operations up with our expertise.”

