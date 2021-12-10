Agency Feature- Bombay Digital Company

Who are we?

Once upon a time in 2016, a bunch of people with passion in their eyes decided to start a digital revolution, now known as The Bombay Digital Company. In the past 5 years, we have grown our team of highly innovative young souls who breathe creativity. We try to make a mark in the digital space with crisp strategy, excellent designs, and great content.

With a small team and big dreams, we don’t work for our clients, we partner with them.

What’s in the name?

Bombay is the city of dreams, it’s an emotion. A walk through the streets of Bombay makes you realise several stages of life people are going through, all in the same place. It’s a place where your status doesn’t matter, all that matters is your drive to achieve your dreams. When we started The Bombay Digital Company, we were the people trying to achieve all our dreams and it’s the city that has inspired us to get here.

What we do?

Brand Building

Startup Nurturing

Social Media Marketing

Marketing and Strategy Consultation

Influencer Marketing

Website Development

E-Commerce Marketing

Performance Marketing

Corporate Videos

Content Marketing

Public Relations

Search Engine Optimisation

Why we do it?

We were just engineering students who started our journey as food bloggers in college, social media was still very new and not everyone was into it. 3 years into food blogging we understood how these restaurants can grow from social media marketing and they didn’t know much about it yet. That’s when we formed The Bombay Digital Company to help these restaurants grow in the digital space with the help of social media and influencer marketing and eventually evolved into what we are today. We love how the right strategic planning and proper branding could do wonders to nurture a brand and that became a driving force for us to enter the industry.

How we evolve?

The world of the internet moves so fast, there is a new trend or an update every other day. We have inculcated the tradition of dedicating the first 30 minutes of every team member’s day to research and read on everything new happening in a similar industry. It’s important for us that irrespective of the department, everyone stays up to date on the happenings in the digital world which helps them build their skills further for the clients that the company is associated with.

Social responsibility in social media

As an agency, we love to put our skills and capabilities into helping our country and one way to do that is by associating with NGOs like Roti Ghar, MARD and Beach Warriors to help reach their causes to the masses. We feel the importance of giving back to the society, hence our association with such NGOs, we help them organise events and get their reach on social media with services like Influencer Marketing and SMM to spread awareness about the fight against important causes like malnutrition, menstruation hygiene, and Beach Cleaning.

Need of the hour

Every day is new learning when it’s the marketing industry. Staying up-to-date with the trends in today’s time and keeping up with the latest algorithms and technologies is of utmost importance. With the recent pandemic situation, growing consumer demands online have increased, which in turn signifies that the brands have to be abreast to fulfill these growing demands online.

We learned the hard way

Digital Marketing is all about content. Content is King. We all hear this and we know that. This is what is of utmost importance when it comes to any marketing strategies or ideations that you want to build for a brand. The most important thing for any brand to perform excellently in the market is to have kickass content strategies and present them in the most unconventional way.

This is what made us realise that it is not only about selling the product/service in the market but also storytelling it with the best content that is put up in front of the audience and unique campaigns which will sell the product/service and create a loyal customer base.

When we started applying this strategy and focused more on the content and creative marketing aspect, that’s when our agency started ruling out and becoming one of the best when it comes to content and creative marketing.

One more thing to add on is a great team is what an agency runs on. Over the years, we have realised this and hence build the most creative team to cater with the best to our clients.

Did we just share that?

There is not just one but many! After all, what’s an agency without any funny incidents that they have experienced from their clients.

They work with us

Goorganic UAE, Zicom, ThinkAi, Greenfield Developers, The Bombay Aesthetics, Modern Men, Fit Falcon, White Rose Financial Advisors, Krishgen Biosystems, Grofers, Riso, M.O.D., GHA with Charmaine Nutritionist, and many more.

Industry as we foresee

Technology is ever developing. We can already see the use of AR and Ai in works for marketing but this is the future. The use of solutions such as Ai is already making access to social media very easy. Voice, gesture, and multiple-language activation remain some of the ways by which sites can be accessed. In the future solutions like this will take over making it easier for not just marketers but even normal social media users will be able to access it effectively to their advantage. AR will become more common and add the extra bit by creating more engagement in the marketing campaigns with the inculcation of social media.

A day without Internet

We love how the internet has made the world so much smaller and we can feel more connected but coming from someone who eats and breathes online activity for a living, a day without internet is like a vacation, a breath of fresh air where we, as social beings, would try to socialise physically instead of virtually. Workday would be extremely chaotic though but we are sure we would end up finding unique ways to bond more with our teammates (Stuff HR’s dreams are made up of)

Lastly, are you hiring?

If you have a “Joh main bolta hoon woh main karta hoon, joh main nahi bolta woh main definitely karta hoon.” attitude, we are hiring Graphic Designers, Business Development Executives, and Web Developers.

