Brands mark the #VicKat wedding with humour

The wedding highlights you were waiting for and the wedding highlights you got may have a stark difference. But brands left no stone unturned to capture the moment of #VicKat wedding and got the audience hooked.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding was not only the talk of the B-town, but the talk of the entire country. Between all the speculations and conjecture, one of the most trending hashtags in the last two days was #VicKat.

With social media channels being flooded with every ounce of news that was out there, few brands had a gala time coming up with fun marketing campaigns that caught everyone’s attention.

With Durex seeking an invitation to the wedding and Zomato refuting the rumours of them being the official delivery partners, brands weaved in the scrutiny around the wedding into funny memes.

We also saw, Groww asking for allocation in the wedding guest list. Even the Delhi Police took this chance to spread awareness about password safety.

Here goes a list of some #VicKat wedding creatives by brands.

Durex

Groww

eaglespices

Swiggy

Ugaoo

delhi.police_official

Pizzahut

Dunzo

Nilon’s

Mirchiworld

bankonfi

Prime Video India

Zomato

please stop spreading this 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/Df8tVdtRwP — zomato (@zomato) December 9, 2021

Dominos

UP POLICE

Stay within the crease of ‘online safety’ to prevent getting caught behind the #VicKat by #CyberCriminals!



Stay #CyberSafe pic.twitter.com/JAlyfbZ86k — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 9, 2021

Voot Select

