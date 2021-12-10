Brands mark the #VicKat wedding with humour
The wedding highlights you were waiting for and the wedding highlights you got may have a stark difference. But brands left no stone unturned to capture the moment of #VicKat wedding and got the audience hooked.
Vicky and Katrina’s wedding was not only the talk of the B-town, but the talk of the entire country. Between all the speculations and conjecture, one of the most trending hashtags in the last two days was #VicKat.
With social media channels being flooded with every ounce of news that was out there, few brands had a gala time coming up with fun marketing campaigns that caught everyone’s attention.
With Durex seeking an invitation to the wedding and Zomato refuting the rumours of them being the official delivery partners, brands weaved in the scrutiny around the wedding into funny memes.
We also saw, Groww asking for allocation in the wedding guest list. Even the Delhi Police took this chance to spread awareness about password safety.
Here goes a list of some #VicKat wedding creatives by brands.
Durex
Groww
eaglespices
Swiggy
Ugaoo
delhi.police_official
Pizzahut
Dunzo
Nilon’s
Mirchiworld
bankonfi
Prime Video India
Zomato
please stop spreading this 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/Df8tVdtRwP— zomato (@zomato) December 9, 2021
Dominos
We hope their love stays cheesy forever! ❤️🍕#VicKat #DominosIndia pic.twitter.com/Qillx77DUy— dominos_india (@dominos_india) December 9, 2021
UP POLICE
Stay within the crease of ‘online safety’ to prevent getting caught behind the #VicKat by #CyberCriminals!— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 9, 2021
Stay #CyberSafe pic.twitter.com/JAlyfbZ86k
Voot Select
Bigg Boss chahte hain, #VicKat buffet ke darwaze turant khol de 📢#VicKatWedding #VicKat #BiggBoss15 #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundra #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/BOegXuLYt8— Voot Select (@VootSelect) December 9, 2021
