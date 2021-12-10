Brands mark the #VicKat wedding with humour

#VicKat wedding

The wedding highlights you were waiting for and the wedding highlights you got may have a stark difference. But brands left no stone unturned to capture the moment of #VicKat wedding and got the audience hooked.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding was not only the talk of the B-town, but the talk of the entire country. Between all the speculations and conjecture, one of the most trending hashtags in the last two days was #VicKat.

With social media channels being flooded with every ounce of news that was out there, few brands had a gala time coming up with fun marketing campaigns that caught everyone’s attention.

With Durex seeking an invitation to the wedding and Zomato refuting the rumours of them being the official delivery partners, brands weaved in the scrutiny around the wedding into funny memes.

We also saw, Groww asking for allocation in the wedding guest list. Even the Delhi Police took this chance to spread awareness about password safety.

Here goes a list of some #VicKat wedding creatives by brands.

Durex

Groww

eaglespices

Swiggy

Ugaoo

delhi.police_official

Pizzahut

Dunzo

Nilon’s

Mirchiworld

bankonfi

Prime Video India

Zomato

Dominos

UP POLICE

Voot Select

If we have missed out on any of your favorite brand creatives on the #VicKat wedding, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.


You may also like:

Electricity off, brand creatives on...
MX Player gets called out as #IdeaChor as users bash them for copying other brands’ work
Brands unleash their creativity to ride the #iPhoneX launch wave
Are brands the new Twitter influencers? #HelloIndia
Kalyan Jewellers rolls out star-studded digital campaign under the #TrustIsEverything theme
#LeadersOfTomorrow: There are no templates to campaigns: Sandhya Gurung, Autumn Worldwide

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Wrapped creatives

Urban dictionary brand creatives

the urge brand creatives

Halloween Creatives

Meta brand creatives

Facebook services outage

iPhone13 launch brand creatives

Met Gala 2021