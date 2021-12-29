Burger King’s capitalizes on New Year with #SoberWhopper

Burger King’s New Year campaign promotes their limited edition #SoberWhopper, as they peg this whopper as the ultimate snack for a hangover.

Burger King India launched a New Year Campaign for its limited-edition whopper. The last week of the year is associated with excessive partying and people often look forward to beginning the year on a Whopper note. The #SoberWhopper, laden with goodness and the right amount of carbs, is pegged as the apt choice for a hangover, in the new campaign.

The #SoberWhopper Campaign will be promoted with a digital film. Additionally, for social media the brand has activated the #SoberWhopper campaign, all one has to do is, take their after-party pictures, upload it, and tag @BurgerKingIndia on social media handles to win a Free Sober Whopper. The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by FoxyMoron (part of the Zoo Media network).

Speaking about the campaign, Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer said, “Our strategy is to constantly hack contemporary moments and culture. After a successful Cricket Hack campaign, we are back with yet another Topical Campaign called #SoberWhopper. The #SoberWhopper was designed to ensure that no matter how hard our guests party, they can start their New Year on a Whopper Note. Besides increasing brand salience & consumer engagement, the campaign also allows us to bring a limited time Whopper exclusively available on our BK App. #SoberWhopper can be ordered via the BK App or earned Free by tagging us on social media. Our last campaign of 2021 wishes all our guests and everyone a safe and a very happy new year.”

Adding to the same, Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder Zoo Media & FoxyMoron said, “Burger King as a brand has a unique way of connecting with its TG of GenZ and Millennials. While most brands focus on bringing in the New Year, Burger King in its signature humor and topical lens, decided to focus on the unique touch-point of the customer’s sentiment the morning after, when all the fun and frolic is over, and all you want is great food!”

