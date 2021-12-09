Facebook introduces professional mode for creators

Creators will now have more ways to monetize their presence on Facebook with Professional Mode for their profiles and new updates to the Pages experience.

The Professional Mode for Facebook creators has been currently rolled out in the US and will be expanded to more countries in the coming months with more monetization options and capabilities.

Professional Mode

Currently rolled out in the US, Professional Mode will aid eligible creators with tools and resources to further monetize their content and grow their audience. These tools include ones that were previously only available to Pages.

One of the major monetization opportunities that this new mode brings is the Reels Play bonus program. The bonus programs rely on a set of principles for the distribution of funds, and only eligible creators would qualify for receiving the bonuses. The primary parameters are described by Facebook as “reward creators who are creating original and high-quality content” and “support creators of all sizes across a wide range of verticals”.

Post, audience, and profile insights would be available to enable creators to track their audience growth, measure the performance of their content, and use the data to understand their audience.

Pages Experience

The new Pages Experience includes a Professional Dashboard, a hub of tools and insights that enables creators to manage all of their activities in one place. An overview at the top of the feed displays a snapshot of new comments and shares of content, along with tips on content creation.

Previously only available through the Facebook Business Suite and Meta Creator Studio, the two-step post composer for creators using Pages to schedule posts and cross-post into a group, is now available in the Facebook app.

