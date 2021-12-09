Finserv MARKETS launches #AbChoicesHueAasaan campaign ft. Sumeet Raghavan

#AbChoicesHueAasaan campaign highlights Finserv MARKETS as a one-stop solution for the financial woes and lifestyle choices faced by consumers, through a tongue-in-cheek narrative.

With increasing aspirations and responsibilities, managing financial matters becomes imperative for the common man. In a bid to resolve these daily issues faced by consumers, Finserv MARKETS, an initiative by Bajaj Finserv has recently launched its brand campaign #AbChoicesHueAasaan campaign.

Conceptualized by the brand team of Finserv MARKETS and executed by Grapes Digital, the campaign features Sumeet Raghavan as Rohan, the protagonist, a quintessential common man, battling to tackle all his financial woes, responsibilities of his family’s finances while catering to personal ambitions, as he treads along the way.

The campaign video commences with a to-do list for Rohan – from having to plan a family vacation to routing daily expenses for home renovation, from buying a smartphone for his better half to catering to each of the family member’s needs. With a tongue-in-cheek commentary in the backdrop, the campaign goes on to highlight Rohan’s aspirations for investments, loans, insurance, credit cards, lifestyle products, and more.

As he continues to struggle while searching for a solution to all his problems, enter Finserv MARKETS to his rescue. Ending on an optimistic note, the brand caters to Rohan’s problems while easing his life with financial and lifestyle solutions.

Through relatable casting and a humorous storyline, the brand campaign conveys how the brand intends to bring convenience to the fingertips of the consumers.

Catering to a common man’s financial dilemma, Finserv MARKETS knits its multiple financial services and lifestyle products under one umbrella, bringing convenience, comfort, and choices for its consumers, in an impactful manner.

