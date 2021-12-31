Garena Free Fire releases new Alpine map with its latest campaign, this New Year

Conceptualized and executed by White Turtle Studios, Garena Free Fire showcases its four battle zones for its upcoming version of – ‘The Rise of Alpine’ which also shows realistic and immersive versions of Dock, Railroad, Fusion, and Vantage terrains

Garena Free Fire launches a campaign that showcases the latest map in the game along with its new skins and a brand-new arsenal for ‘The Rise of Alpine’, releasing this New Year. The immersive game also highlights four battle zones that include Dock, Railroad, Fusion, and Vantage with an Indian flavor and locations.

Conceptualized and executed by White Turtle Studios, the Free Fire campaign displays the new map and costumes in a cinematic and dramatic manner – reaching out to gamers, globally.

The 90-second video commences with four players gearing up to join the gameplay with Indian locations in the background. As the video proceeds, the players get immersed in ‘The Rise of Alpine’ across the battle zones of Dock, Railroad, Fusion, and Vantage through a dramatic story and screenplay.

Enhancing the adrenaline rush, foot-tapping background music, the campaign video culminates with the players in a triumphant mode as they fight through the ‘India Ka Battle Royale’.

The execution of the campaign involved multiple teams, skill sets, and disciplines for the shoot and work on 3D and graphic assets. As the gaming space in India garners more audience with each passing day, the Garena Free Fire campaign, conceptualized by White Turtle Studios, aims to cut through the clutter and reach the right audience. The brief for the campaign to the agency was to create a 90-second video where one gets a sense that it might be a breeze.

White Turtle Studios was launched 9 years ago and has been known for digital campaigns, 2D motion, VFX, 3D animation and trailer campaigns. The agency made the first look video for the movie 83, which introduces all the cast members and the iconic characters they will be playing in the film.

The team at White Turtle Studios also created a three-part web series featuring the two biggest stars from Bollywood – Big B and King Khan. It was a part of the promotion activities for the film Badla. Further, the agency was behind ‘Mirzapur Kab Aa Raha Hai’ pre-buzz campaign and a series of videos for the Amazon Prime show while leveraging the popular sentiment of curiosity amongst the audience around it.

