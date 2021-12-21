Global Christmas Campaigns 2021 bringing us together again

With the pandemic holding us captive for over 2 years, ’tis the season again to be captivated by the fuzzy feeling of Christmas cheer and warmth. Global Christmas campaigns 2021 saw brands going the extra mile to evoke the feeling of togetherness and sharing.

Tapping into the warm and fuzzy feelings of festivity, here are a few campaigns run globally by brands, to remind us that even after a long break of two long years, it is time we get back to the jolly ol’ mood of Christmas cheer and love to end 2021.



Campaigns witnessed an infusion of animation, innovation, and a little laughter too. On-point messaging, strategic executions of ideas, and a myriad of dreamy videos, nothing says it’s the holiday season again better than these campaigns.

Checkers Sixty60 isn’t letting travel bans and delayed return to New York City mute the festive spirit. Air Canada embraces the magic of the season with a new spot that shares a message of togetherness for the first holiday many Canadians will spend together in two years.

Teleflora’s latest campaign, “Nana,” embodies the nostalgia of the holidays and reminds us that being with loved ones is what’s most important. John Lewis & Partners urges us to celebrate the magical moments of Christmas experienced for the first time; launches the 2021 Christmas advert ‘Unexpected Guest’

With the merriment just around the corner, the time draws nigh for us to take a look at some more heart-warming Christmas campaigns from brands.

Air Canada – Tis the season to believe

Checkers Sixty60 – Santa Claus is Coming to Town on 2,500 Scooters

PicWic Toys – No one can resist the temptation to play at PicWicToys

Posten – When Harry Met Santa

Monaghan’s Cashmere – Unforgettable

Teleflora – Nana

Also Read: How John Lewis campaigns became a Christmas tradition

IGA – The Trophy

Orange – Together season is finally back

Golden Gate Symphony – The Covid Carolers

John Lewis & Partners – Unexpected Guest

Chick-fil-A – Whoops to Wonderful

Deutsche Telekom – The Biggest Gift

ALBERT HEIJN – Hamster Love Story

