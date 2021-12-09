Grapes appoints Priyank Narain as its Executive Creative Director

Priyank Narain, in the new role, will supervise creative teams and oversee creative, copy and design strategies. Narain will be responsible for driving the next phase of growth for the clients.

Grapes has appointed Priyank Narain as its new Executive Creative Director. He will be based out of the agency’s Delhi office and will report to the agency’s Chief Operating Officer and Strategy Head, Shradha Agarwal. Narain will look after the agency’s creative responsibility across all brands, nationally.

In the new role, Narain will supervise creative teams at the company and will oversee creative, copy and design strategies. He will be responsible for driving the next phase of growth for the clients.

Previously, Narain was associated with McCann Worldgroup as a Senior Creative Director for more than two and a half years, where he was managing some of the biggest brands.

Narain possesses more than 18 years of advertising experience and has worked with leading agencies like Cheil India, Havas, Lowe Lintas, Grey Group, and Contract Advertising. He began his career with Leo Burnett.

Shradha Agarwal, COO and Strategy Head, Grapes said, “We are excited to welcome Priyank to the Grapes family as we look to accelerate our business and deliver ground-breaking work for our clients. He has rich creative experience on a varied section of brands and categories. His unique creative approach in designing digital experience is a perfect fit for our company. I am extremely delighted to have him on board.”

Commenting on his new role, Priyank Narain said, “It’s wonderful to be onboard with Grapes, an integrated agency with a great vision and several interesting brands. I look forward to creating some disruptive work that drives brands and businesses forward.”

