Hashtag Orange appoints P. Sridharan Iyer as Chief Strategy Officer

Sridharan Iyer brings an experienced background in multiple agencies with him to Hashtag Orange upon his appointment as Chief Strategy Officer.

Digital Communication agency, Hashtag Orange has appointed P. Sridharan Iyer as Chief Strategy Officer. A brand strategist and communication powerhouse, Sridharan is a firm believer. He has been instrumental in creating immense brand wealth within a number of consumer categories for organizations.

Prior to joining Hashtag Orange, Sridharan’s last stint was with Publicis, where he worked as EVP and Head of office. Over a journey spanning more than 25 years, he has led the execution of transformational brand strategy for a number of international and Indian brands.

P. Sridharan Iyer on joining Hashtag Orange, says, “I’m looking forward to this journey, journey entailing sharing of learnings, old and new coming together to create inspiring stories”

On his onboarding, Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange says, “I am really excited to Welcome Sridhar into the Hashtag Orange Family. He has a proven record in managing large businesses and teams and his expertise helps us drive more value for our diverse portfolios of clients.”

An MBA in marketing from IBMR,Pune, Sridhar has multiple agency experiences like Everest Advertising Private Ltd, TBWA Anthem, FCB Ulka, J Walter Thompson, Publicis Groupe.

