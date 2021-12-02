Havas Group India restructures leadership team with senior elevations

As part of the senior-level elevations, Arindam Sengupta has been elevated to the role of Chief Client Officer and Head – Group Integration, and Prashant Tekwani will additionally be the Head – Mumbai operations of Havas Worldwide India.

As part of the ongoing restructuring of the senior leadership team at Havas Worldwide India, Havas Group India has elevated Arindam Sengupta and Prashant Tekwani to new profiles. Prior to this, Manas Lahiri was elevated as Managing Director and Ravinder Siwach as ED & National Creative Director of Havas Worldwide India, respectively. The phased restructuring of the agency comes on the back of unprecedented growth in the last 2 years, which has resulted in Havas Creative Group India being in the top league of new business rankings.

Arindam, Managing Partner – West & South, has been promoted as Chief Client Officer of Havas Worldwide India and Head – Group Integration. He will also continue to head the French automobile brand Citroen India, and other key clients of Havas Worldwide India. As Head of Integration, he will work closely with the leadership team of all the Havas Group companies, drive higher growth and business collaboration, which will dovetail into the overall Better Together philosophy of Havas Group India.

Prashant Tekwani, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Havas CX, which was launched in India in late 2020, will now additionally also head the Mumbai operations of Havas Worldwide India, working closely with Manas Lahiri. He will continue to lead and build Havas CX and accelerate digital transformation and consumer experience-led brand strategies.

Arindam and Prashant (as head of Havas CX) will continue to report to Rana Barua and work closely with the senior leadership of Havas creative and the group companies.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “Despite the challenges of the last two years, as a network, we have witnessed unprecedented growth through new business wins, acquisitions and extending several global expertise to India. All of which has helped us build a marquee list of new clients and partnerships. Havas Group India has emerged as one of the strongest integrated networks in India, offering our clients effective solutions through collaboration and coming together of the best talent and expertise. I am confident both Arindam and Prashant will continue to drive excellence and take us to greater heights.”

