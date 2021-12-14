Dharma Productions has gone all out celebrating two decades of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with 20YearsOfK3G – focussing on nostalgia, original content and merchandise, weaved into a week long campaign.

It’s been twenty years since the release of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, an iconic movie that found even more relatability and relevance in the recent times through social media memes, tweets, posts, and more. The film brought alive, on-screen, abashedly self-loving Poo, big-hearted patriot Anjali, passionately determined Rohan, and self-made Rahul. It was all sorts of #CoupleGoals, #TravelGoals, and #FamilyGoals (towards the end, of course). It’s been twenty years now, and the movie continues to inspire content pieces spread across social media. Understanding this, Dharma Productions has launched a week-long campaign, #20YearsOfK3G

Celebrating movie anniversaries has emerged as a consistent trend on social media in the last few years and it has been an effective way in reviving and increasing footfalls in an old piece of content. This trend also helps in strengthening the production house and cast and crew’s brand value. Not to forget, how a movie anniversary become an opportunity to create engaging and relatable content as part of the social media strategy.

#20YearsOfK3G Campaign

All Grown Up!

In the last week, Dharma Productions pushed a lot of K3G-themed content on social media. It included pieces starring the actors who played supporting characters in the movie and original content with actors who were kids back then but are now faces of the production house.

For those who love to see glow-up videos on Instagram, the campaign included Jesse Lever (with Johny Lever), Malvika Raaj, and Jibraan Khan. They had all been a part of the movie as child actors. In the promotional content pieces, they are lip-syncing their old lines.

Dharma Celebs

Celebrity actors such Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Pandey, and Dhairya Karwa have also created content, re-creating the film’s most iconic scenes as a part of the #20YearsOfK3G campaign. They are all related to the production house via movies. Interestingly, Alia and Ranveer have a Dharma Productions movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, lined up for release early next year.

Behind The Scenes

People who had worked on the film behind the camera back then are now taking to social media to express their emotions about hitting this milestone. It is a crucial component of the campaign as it has also given Dharma Productions a chance to highlight the growth of the people who started their careers with them (via Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham).

All Feels, All Work

Karan Johar, Farah Khan Kunder, and Manish Malhotra — people who played the most important roles behind the scenes for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham are using this celebration to share their feelings, memories, and journey. It’s evident from their communication that the movie has been a crucial part of their careers and that they are grateful for everything it has brought them.

Attention Fans!

The production house is also nudging people to create content using iconic lines and lyrics from the movie — incentivising the activity with re-share from the official handle. They have also released a collection of official merchandise for fans to buy on this special occasion. Snippets from the movie are also being shared, re-packaged as snackable content pieces for social media.

Leveraging the success of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a brilliant strategic move as it helps Dharma Productions put forth a strong narrative about their portfolio. It is also bound to help boost their upcoming movies like Rocky and Raani Ki Prem Kahani — they are also indirectly promoting it via the clip where Alia and Ranveer re-create an old scene. The production house is also getting an opportunity to leverage the organic love the movie has garnered over the years and document it under #20YearsOfK3G.

