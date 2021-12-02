LinkedIn launches in Hindi to boost access to opportunities

As a part of the roll-out, LinkedIn will work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi-speaking professionals across industries

Starting today, as part of the Phase 1 roll-out of LinkedIn in Hindi, members will be able to access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi on desktop, and on their Android and iOS phones.

As the next step, LinkedIn will work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi-speaking professionals across industries, including more banking, and government jobs.

For members who are already using Hindi as their preferred language on their smartphones, the LinkedIn experience will automatically be available in Hindi.

“In India, LinkedIn has been mission-critical to helping people connect, learn, grow, and get hired during the pandemic and in this new world of work we are in. With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in.

We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for ‘every’ member of the workforce, and take down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world,” says Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

LinkedIn in Hindi is now available to all members globally on Desktop and Android, and will gradually roll out to all iOS users in the coming days. To view LinkedIn in Hindi:

Click the Me icon at the top of your LinkedIn homepage and select Settings & Privacy. Click Account preferences on the left, select Site preferences and click Change next to Language. Select the language you want from the dropdown.

All LinkedIn-generated content, such as page titles and menus, will display in the language you select. Member-generated content, such as group discussions and recommendations will display in the language in which it was written. Once you select a language, the site will remember your selection for subsequent visits.

The language setting on your device determines the language on the LinkedIn mobile app only.

Comments