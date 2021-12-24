Meta simplifies campaign objectives with new ad experience

Meta is redesigning the objective selection experience when creating new campaigns in Ads Manager to enable advertisers towards optimal campaign setups.

Advertisers can select objectives such as Awareness, Traffic, Engagement, Leads, App Promotion, Sales, through the outcome-based Ads Manager and the redesigned interface will guide them to an optimal campaign setup, for Meta products.

According to Meta, Outcome-Driven Ad Experiences or ODAX can provide logical choices aligned with accepted marketing concepts, help advertisers discover on-site solutions to use in their campaigns, and help reduce the complexity of campaign setup, aid scalability, and avoid duplicity of options.

Advertisers who predominantly use Conversions, Messages, and Video Views campaigns, will be most impacted by the change. Eleven campaign objectives would be consolidated into six – Awareness, Traffic, Engagement, Leads, App Promotion, and Sales.

Simplified objectives mapped to widely applicable marketing goals intend to make it easier for advertisers to effectively reach their goals. Ads Manager would aim to provide more guidance for advertisers through campaign setup, by understanding the advertiser intent and information provided.

ODAX will also impact API and developers, and result in changes such as new objective values, destination types, restrictions on conversion location, conversion events, and optimization goals for the new objective values. The changes are planned to be gradually rolled out to the Ads Manager throughout 2022.

