Muthoot FinCorp partners with Netflix’s first Malayalam superhero movie for a 360 degree campaign

As a part of the campaign, Muthoot FinCorp has launched a campaign video and will be launching a new gold loan, in addition to sprucing up its branches according to the theme of the film.

Muthoot FinCorp has partnered with Netflix, to celebrate the launch of the first Malayalam superhero film, Minnal Murali. The film, starring Tovino Thomas, directed by Basil Joseph and produced by Sophia Paul (Weekend Blockbusters) premieres on Netflix on December 24.

Muthoot FinCorp’s campaign ‘Minnatte Life’, which means let life shine forth, builds on ‘transformation’, one of the core themes of the film, Minnal Murali to inspire people to use the right opportunity to change their lives for the better. The campaign’s musical ad film shows how the life of people in the fictitious village ‘KurukkanMoola’ changes at the speed of lightning and endeavours an infusion of hope, self-confidence, and resilience.

The campaign will air across multiple print, TV, outdoor and digital channels and extend through on-ground activations across South India, including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Minnate Life has been conceived and scripted by Organic BPS, the creative agency of Muthoot FinCorp.

Also Read: Swiggy releases new campaign to highlight benefits of Swiggy One membership

“We believe that we aren’t just into the business of finance but in the business of transforming lives. So when this partnership with Netflix was mooted and the storylines were discussed, we instantly knew this was an opportunity to communicate our message through Minnal Murali and its theme. Our duty is to bank the unbanked or the underbanked of the country through lifecycle financial products, empathetically designed to suit the needs of each segment and thereby, change lives for the better. The huge fan following of this film will help us deliver the message of ‘transformation’ to audiences across segments,” commented Thomas George Muthoot, Director, Muthoot FinCorp Limited.

Starring Vinay Fort, Hareesh Kanaran, and Madonna Sebastian, the ad film is directed by Basil Joseph, also the director of Minnal Murali, along with Jomon John behind the lens. The composition is by Shaan Rahman.

Shilpa Singh, Director, Marketing Partnerships, Netflix India said, “In showing an ordinary man becoming a superhero, Minnal Murali is about the undeniable power of transformation. We joined hands with Muthoot FinCorp to capture this amazing feeling of the possibility of change. We can’t wait for fans all around the world to fall in love with this film.”

Timed with the release of Minnal Murali and the holiday season of Christmas and New Year, people will be able to avail the special low-interest gold loan from Muthoot FinCorp. Muthoot FinCorp will also have some of its flagship branches prepped up with the film’s theme and superhero characters to create a fully-rounded experience of ‘transformation’.

Comments