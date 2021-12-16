Swiggy releases new campaign to highlight benefits of Swiggy One membership

Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, Swiggy’s recent campaign for its new membership programme highlights the multiple benefits of Swiggy ONE.

Swiggy has launched a multi-film digital campaign showcasing its new membership program – Swiggy ONE. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the campaign highlights how members can avail multiple benefits including free deliveries and extra discounts on restaurants, Instamart, and Genie orders through the Swiggy ONE membership.

The campaign films produced by Lintas C:EX highlights various scenarios in the protagonists’ life through their pets’ points of view showcasing a shift before and after availing of the Swiggy ONE membership.

One film shows a cat’s point of view and how much ‘me time’ the cat gets at home while her owner runs errands outdoors.



Another film shows a dog’s disappointment at how his owner is never home as he’s constantly making grocery store runs to stock up. Both the scenarios end with the protagonists being able to stay home more as with the advent of Swiggy ONE membership fulfilling all their needs.

Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand, Swiggy said, “While the Swiggy ONE membership programme offers benefits and discounts across Swiggy’s services, it was important to showcase the fact that Swiggy is truly enabling convenience to consumers through its offerings. Through this campaign, the team at Lowe Lintas, has beautifully depicted how Swiggy ONE can bring convenience to the consumer’s doorstep, freeing their time for their loved ones, be it their family or beloved furry pets.”

Talking about the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “The idea was to showcase how SWIGGY ONE members get to spend more time with their loved ones. But we didn’t want to show it in a cliché way. The product itself is so different and not like regular membership services. So, it wasn’t about price differentiation or services offered. SWIGGY ONE is everything SWIGGY be it Instamart, restaurants, Genie, and anything else that comes from the SWIGGY stable. So, while multiplicity was at the heart of the communication the medium to communicate it was something we experimented on.”

With Swiggy now offering services beyond food delivery, the brand has extended benefits to its customers of Instamart and Genie as well through Swiggy ONE. The films are live on digital platforms.

Credits:

Client: Ashish Lingamneni, Sneha John

Ashish Lingamneni, Sneha John Creative: Sagar Kapoor, Kishore Mohandas, Binita Singh, Pradeap Krishnan, Charan Kumar

Sagar Kapoor, Kishore Mohandas, Binita Singh, Pradeap Krishnan, Charan Kumar Account Management: Sonali Khanna, Sudhir Nayak

Sonali Khanna, Sudhir Nayak Planning: Kishore Subramanian

Kishore Subramanian Production: Lintas C:EX

Lintas C:EX Director: Prashant Madan

