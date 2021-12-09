Practus appoints Anand Bhadkamkar as Media, Entertainment & Integration Specialist

In his new role, Anand Bhadkamkar will work closely with the founders and the leadership team at Practus to build and strengthen the Media & Entertainment and Post Merger Integration practice for the brand.

In a bid to bolster its leadership team, Practus has appointed Anand Bhadkamkar as Industry Leader – Media, Entertainment & Integration Specialist. He will be functioning in a consultant capacity. In his new role, Anand will work closely with the Founders and the leadership team at Practus to build and strengthen the Media and Entertainment, and Post Merger Integration practice for the brand.

Speaking about the new role, Anand Bhadkamkar, told Social Samosa, “What excited me the most about partnering with Practus was its vision of challenging the status quo and changing the way consulting firms think and operate, making it a unique proposition in the market. I look forward to working closely with the Founders and the leadership team at Practus to build and strengthen the Media and Entertainment, and Post Merger Integration practice.”

“With the focus of Practus to partner with its clients achieving their business goals, with the aid of technology-led solutions, delivering higher impact and ROI, I am confident we will be able to build and provide future-focused solutions to the clients also in the Media & Entertainment sector and in Post Merger Integration”, he added.

A LinkedIn post by Deepak Narayanan, Founder, and CEO, Practus, said, “Anand’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to offering cutting-edge industry-led expertise and solutions to clients. Media and Entertainment is a focus sector for Practus and with a sustained increase in M & A activity, Anand’s hands-on experience will add tremendous value to our clients by focusing on Practus’ core principles of delivering tangible ROI.”

Anand comes with 25+ years of experience in the M & A Industry. Prior to this, he worked as a management consultant for independent projects. After working for Dentsu Aegis Network for more than a decade, he moved on from the organization as CEO, India in September 2021. Anand commenced his career with Ersnt & Young back in 1996.

