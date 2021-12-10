SocialThrowback: Twitter India recaps 2021 with most popular Tweets

Ratan Tata’s tweet welcoming back Air India to the fold became the most Retweeted Tweet in business. Here’s more data around what happened on the micro-blogging platform in 2021.

In 2021, connection was more important than it’s ever been. Whether it was people connecting with strangers on Twitter during the COVID-19 second wave in India and turning the service into a real-time helpline, or forging friendships and announcing them to the world through hashtags like #WeMetOnTwitter.

From #Tokyo2020 to #CricketTwitter, people came to the service to watch sports together, and have a conversation in real-time. People also connected in new ways – Twitter Spaces introduced a new format to hear from and speak with voices from around the world.

As we wrap up 2021, here’s a look at the voices, trends, and moments that dominated Twitter in India.

Most Retweeted Tweet: Pat Cummins’ Tweet about his donation to COVID relief in India

As the second COVID-19 wave hit India, people from across the world came forward to support the country. Among them was Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who made a donation towards COVID relief in India, and took to Twitter to encourage others to do the same. The Tweet received gratitude from people all over the country, making this the most Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021.

Most Liked Tweet: Virat Kohli’s Tweet announcing the birth of his daughter

Earlier this year, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child. Kohli’s Tweet announcing the arrival of their daughter was ecstatically received by the couple’s fans, and all of India, making it the most Liked Tweet of 2021. Last year, Virat Kohli’s Tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2020’.

Most Retweeted Tweet in Government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tweet sharing a picture of him getting his first COVID-19 vaccine

As people continued to take to Twitter to stay informed about vaccination efforts and talk about their experiences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tweet about him getting his first vaccine dose became the most Retweeted Tweet of the year. The Tweet also expressed gratitude to doctors, scientists, and medical workers for their undeterred contribution towards the COVID-19 battle.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Most Liked Tweet in Government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tweet congratulating #TeamIndia for their historic test win against Australia at the Gabba

The Indian cricket team started the year with one of the most historic victories in the history of Indian Cricket, defeating Australia at the Gabba and stirring conversations across the world – and on Twitter. Fans of the Indian Cricket team applauded and hailed the team the world over. Prime Minister Modi also took to the service to applaud the team.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Most Retweeted Tweet in Business: Ratan Tata’s Tweet celebrating Tata Son’s Air India win

This October, the Tata Group welcomed back Air India into its fold – after nearly seventy years of the airlines being state-owned. Expressing his delight at the development, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tweeted a heartfelt note saying, “Welcome back, Air India”, with an iconic picture of the early Air India planes. Just like the news, the Tweet generated conversations on Twitter, becoming the most Retweeted Tweet in business.

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Most Retweeted Tweet in entertainment: Vijay’s Tweet unveiling the first look of #Beast

Entertainment fans, especially Tamil-speaking audiences, make for some of the most passionate audiences on Twitter. This popularity was clear when Vijay Tweeted the first look of his much-awaited movie #Beast and fans left no stone unturned in showcasing their excitement. The actor’s popularity made this Tweet the most Retweeted one in entertainment.

Most Retweeted and Liked Tweet in sports: Virat Kohli’s appreciation Tweet for M.S Dhoni’s match-winning play during the IPL

MS Dhoni had #CricketTwitter buzzing with his final-over masterstroke against Delhi Capitals that carried Chennai Super Kings into the season’s semi-finals. Among the awe-struck fans was Virat Kohli, who hailed his contemporary by calling him ‘King’ in an all-hearts appreciation Tweet. This Tweet was the most Retweeted Tweet in sports this year.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Most Tweeted hashtags

These were the most Tweeted hashtags on Twitter in India in 2021.

Most Tweeted Hashtags – Current Affairs

#Covid19 was the most Tweeted hashtag in the current affairs category this year. The Taliban’s takeover of #Afghanistan also kept Indians talking on Twitter, while young job aspirants demanded the Staff Selection Commission to release #CGL19marks. Conversations expressing pride and gratitude for our soldiers surfaced through the year with #IndianArmy, and the flash floods in #Uttarakhand also had people Tweeting in support, expressing concerns, and sharing updates about the State.

#Covid19 #Afghanistan #CGL19marks #IndianArmy #Uttarakhand

Most Tweeted Hashtags – Culture

With #Diwali being one of the top conversations of the year, #EidMubarak became the second most Tweeted hashtag in the culture category, followed by conversations around #RepublicDay and #IndependenceDay. #InternationalWomensDay also saw people engaging in conversations around equal rights for women, with many professionals, women leaders, and organizations hosting discussions to engage a conversation with women on Twitter.

#Diwali #EidMubarak #RepublicDay #IndependenceDay #InternationalWomensDay

Most Tweeted About Digital Assets

#Bitcoin #BSC #Crypto #NFT #DeFi

Most Tweeted Emojis of 2021

While India had a lot to talk about, there were times when words weren’t enough. These were the emojis that India Tweeted with the most this year.

