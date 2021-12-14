The Glitch bags creative mandate for Grip Invest

The Glitch will be responsible for managing Grip’s branded creative content across its digital platforms to drive deeper awareness of alternative investment opportunities.

The world of investment is transforming, with millions of investors looking for digital and non-traditional investment opportunities to diversify their portfolio. In an effort to raise awareness among India’s tech-savvy retail investors, Grip Invest, a new-age investment platform, has awarded The Glitch.

Together with The Glitch, Grip aims to drive deeper awareness of the alternative investment opportunities that allow investors to earn passive income. The Glitch will also be responsible for managing Grip’s branded creative content across its digital platforms.

On the announcement of the partnership, Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Grip Invest, said, “The past few months have been very exciting for us and we are extremely delighted to have partnered with The Glitch to help us sustain this momentum and grow our brand. They bring a team of creative experts that have helped a number of renowned brands with their innovative ideas. Through this, we hope to drive a deeper awareness of our new-age investment platform among retail investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios.”

Grip Invest began its operations amidst the pandemic to offer unique investment opportunities through lease financing. Investors can invest as minimum as INR 20K to lease a physical asset to any promising new businesses listed on the Grip platform, against a fixed monthly return.

Jonathan Sreekumaran, Branch Head, The Glitch, “In this era of fintech, Grip Invest is one of those “equaliser” brands, helping the regular Indian investor get better returns from curated investment opportunities in lease finance. Grip Invest is leading the pack here, and we along with them, are going to create a compelling narrative for the regular investor to be a part of all the possible opportunities Grip Invest has to offer. We have just started working with their teams and we feel their incredible passion for ensuring wealth creation is not limited to only a few, but many more Indians can be a part of this.”

Sayak Basu, Senior Creative Director, The Glitch, “Grip invest brings a whole new approach to diversifying investments for the millennial-minded junta of our country. We’re stoked to be able to partner with them to create consideration for their unique offerings. It’s an exciting category with a fair bit of action. We are fortunate to be backed by our superior digital practises and look forward to creating quick adoptions and transactions on the platform.”

